Earlier this month, Newcastle University in England hosted the first large-scale conference of scholars, lawyers, politicians and human rights advocates to discuss the Chinese government’s alleged genocide against the Uyghur ethnic group in its northwest Xinjiang region. Though the conference and its topic are both half a world away, it’s worth our attention for the same reason Afghanistan, Venezuela, Syria, Russia and Myanmar are worth our attention. Wherever there are threats to freedom and human rights around the world, how America responds matters. It says a lot about who we are and what we value, and often it determines outcomes.

CHINA ・ 12 DAYS AGO