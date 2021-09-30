Carrefour CEO exploring options for consolidation -Le Monde
PARIS (Reuters) – French supermarket group Carrefour’s CEO Alexandre Bompard is examining options for sector consolidation and talks have taken place with the family behind the Auchan chain of stores, French daily Le Monde reported on Thursday. Both Carrefour and Auchan declined to comment on reports of talks between the...
(Reuters) – Applied Materials Inc said on Friday Dan Durn, its finance head of four years, was leaving the semiconductor firm this month to take on the role of chief financial officer at software company Adobe Inc. Bob Halliday, Durn’s predecessor, will return to the role of finance chief on...
If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
(Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented leak of financial records known as the Pandora (OTC: PANDY ) Papers has revealed the offshore financial assets of dozens of current and former world leaders and hundreds of politicians from Asia and the Middle East to Latin America. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists obtained...
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia has approved its third coal mine extension in the past month in the lead up to a global climate summit next month and even as its high court ruled the government must consider the harm of climate change when approving new mines and extensions. Climate campaigners...
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - China is releasing Australian coal from bonded storage, despite a nearly year-long unofficial import ban on the fuel, as it scrambles to ease a national power crunch stemming from a coal shortage, traders familiar with the matter said. The power crisis in the world’s top...
(Reuters) – Northern Data AG said on Tuesday it rejected allegations made by Germany’s markets watchdog BaFin last week in a complaint filed with Frankfurt prosecutors over suspected market manipulation. The company, which provides infrastructure for high-performance computing, said it learned about the complaint from media reports last week and...
GENEVA (Reuters) – Britain and the United States are among a few countries withholding support for a proposal brought at the United Nations that would recognise access to a safe and healthy environment as a human right, prompting criticism that they are undermining their own pledges ahead of the Glasgow climate conference.
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -State prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais have filed a lawsuit seeking 2.5 billion reais ($457 million) from miners Vale, Samarco and BHP related to a tailings dam disaster in 2015, according to a statement on Tuesday. Prosecutors allege that the companies have not fulfilled...
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s coalition government agreed on Tuesday on a draft law to control rents through a mix of coercive measures and tax incentives. “The new bill seeks to contain the price of rents and reduce it,” recently-appointed presidency minister Felix Bolanos told a news conference on Tuesday. Part of Bolanos’s job is handling the relationship with parliament, which will have to ratify the bill.
It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Another Chinese homebuilder has hit financial trouble after missing payments on debt obligations, adding to worries over the country's property sector as embattled giant China Evergrande teeters on the brink of collapse. The ratings agency added in a statement that although media reports said Fantasia missed an earlier payment to bondholders, the bond "does not appear to have been disclosed in the company's financial reports".
(Reuters) – A2 Milk Co Ltd said on Wednesday Australian law firm Slater and Gordon has filed a class action lawsuit against the dairy company on behalf of investors who bought its shares over nine months during which it posted multiple earnings downgrades. The lawsuit, which was filed in the...
The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday.
The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July.
Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data.
The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
LONDON (AP) — Transparency advocates are calling on Britain to tighten the country’s defenses against money laundering and tax avoidance after a massive leak of financial data showed how London is a key destination of choice for some of the world’s richest and most powerful people to conceal their cash. The cache of almost 12 […]
SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts’ estimates show. Operating profit for the world’s biggest memory chip and smartphone maker...
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s banking regulator on Wednesday tightened restrictions on home lending as rapid loan growth fed surging prices and posed a risk to financial stability. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) increased the minimum interest rate buffer it expects banks to use when assessing the serviceability of home...
How can passengers take 10 billion flights a year without contributing to global warming? Even though air transport has suffered a huge downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a drop from 4.5 billion travelers in 2019 to 1.8 billion in 2020, IATA estimates that by 2050 more than 10 billion trips per year will be made by plane.
BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
