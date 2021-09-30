CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Hear Us: Policymakers Need to Get Out of Black Organizers’ Way

By Tracey Corder
Next City
Next City
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDITOR’S NOTE: “Hear Us” is a column series that features experts of color and their insights on issues related to the economy and racial justice. Follow us here and at #HearUs4Justice. Here we are, nearly a year and a half post uprisings, and lawmakers have decided that social media and...

nextcity.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

As arrests mount in voting rights protests, Black leaders in Baltimore hear echoes of 1960s struggles

The pride was evident in Kim Randall’s voice as she described the police officer handing her a citation. “My grandmother should be proud of me,” said Randall, 52, a Baltimore hotel worker who donned a bright-red, “Voting Rights Now!” T-shirt in August and — along with a few hundred others — crowded onto Washington’s Constitution Avenue to urge Senate passage of legislation combating ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Lori Lightfoot
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID vaccine allegedly contains a “living organism with tentacles,” according to a Republican lawmaker from New Hampshire.

New Hampshire GOP Lawmaker Claims COVID Vaccine Contains ‘Living Organism’ With Tentacles’. The COVID vaccination, according to a 79-year-old Republican state representative from New Hampshire, has “living organisms with tentacles.” No, it doesn’t. Representative Ken Weyler, who has served in the state House for 30 years, recently sent his congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
orlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sides with harassers as federal government looks into threats against school officials, teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled Tuesday that Florida will fight a federal effort to address a spike in threats against educators. DeSantis responded on Twitter to a move Monday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ordering the FBI to work with local officials to help address a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence” against educators and school board members over controversial issues such as mask mandates and the teaching of “critical race theory.”
FLORIDA STATE
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Minneapolis Police#Us Senate#Oakland Police Department#Economy#Racial Injustice#The George Floyd Justice#Democrats#The Republican Party
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Kayleigh McEnany: 'Parents found their voice and that is unacceptable' to Biden admin

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday saying, "parents found their voice and that is unacceptable to Biden administration." Her remarks come after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it would probe threats targeting school board members around the nation after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) compared these recent acts to domestic terrorism.
EDUCATION
thelostogle.com

Tulsa World observes that Markwayne Mullin is a liar…

Earlier this week, the Tulsa World issued a scathing editorial – at least by their boring standards – criticizing Oklahoma commando congressman Markwayne Mullin for a letter he sent to constituents criticizing Jo Biden’s infrastructure plan. The World’s outrage wasn’t that Markwayne wasted taxpayer money mailing a letter to a...
TULSA, OK
Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
503
Followers
956
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy