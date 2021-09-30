CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
End of an era as Merkel walks away leaving German science in good shape

Cover picture for the articleA new era in German politics has begun. Angela Merkel has retired after 16 years as chancellor and a new coalition government is taking shape. Preliminary results show Merkel’s CDU party came a close second to the SPD, and it looks likely that the next chancellor will be the SPD’s Olaf Scholz.

