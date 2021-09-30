CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Announces Planned Rebranding And Name Change To "LiveOne" And Intention To Spin-Out Its Pay-Per-View Business

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it plans to change its name to "LiveOne, Inc." as part of an overall rebranding of the Company and its business units, subject to obtaining applicable approvals and consents. LiveXLive expects to change its NASDAQ stock symbol to "LVO" in the coming weeks. No actions are needed by LiveXLive's stockholders with respect to the planned name change and stock symbol change.

