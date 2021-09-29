Aurora Cannabis Launches its First Medical CBD Product in Uruguay

Although the worst of the pandemic seems to be over, the new normal is here. Things will probably remain the same for the foreseeable future because the fear of the virus prevails. Businesses across the US have reopened, but many companies have embraced the hybrid model for the long haul. An economic downturn is impending for most industries, but a few lucky ones have witnessed an uptick. The cannabis industry is among the winners, and it is likely to emerge even stronger in the new normal. Let us explain why the cannabis industry is emerging as a winner in the new normal.

