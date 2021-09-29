Aurora Cannabis Launches its First Medical CBD Product in Uruguay
Bidiol is the only full-spectrum cannabis oil that is fully produced domestically — EDMONTON, AB – September 29, 2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has launched Bidiol, the first medical cannabis oil in Uruguay that is wholly produced domestically. The CBD oil is available in 3% and 10% concentrations and comes in 10mL and 30mL bottles, available in pharmacies across the country.cannin.com
