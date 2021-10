Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Network Rail says just 20% of rail passengers are still wearing masks at major stations in England now it is no longer compulsory. Before restrictions in England lifted on 19 July, that figure was 80%. Passengers still have to wear masks to get on board buses and Tubes in London - it is meant to be a condition of carriage, such as paying for a ticket. But some unions representing transport workers say there has been a reduction in mask-wearing on Transport for London services too. Mike Lynch, of the RMT union, warned that "as more people see others failing to comply, the situation will escalate quickly over the autumn". Mick Whelan, of Aslef, wants more mask-wearing to protect passengers and staff from Covid.

