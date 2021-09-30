Jane Fonda covers Vogue Poland’s ‘courage’ issue

Actor and former model Jane Fonda is on the cover of Vogue Poland , 62 years after her first appearance on Vogue US .

The 84-year-old is one of three women who have their own cover for the October issue on the theme of “ courage ”.

Fonda first appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine in 1959, when she was shot by Irving Penn wearing a mustard yellow dress and pink gloves .

Gracing the cover, she wears an all-black flared jumpsuit by Alberta Ferretti paired with a wide-brimmed Janessa Leoné hat and a leather Iris Van Herpen belt.

Inside the magazine, she is seen wearing a gold Chanel trench coat over the black ensemble.

Vogue said it had chosen Fonda for the cover for her role as an activist and educator who “fights for the future of our planet”.

Fonda told the magazine that if she could describe herself with one adjective it would be “courageous”.

“For me, courage is an act of faith and taking a risk, even if reputation and my own safety are at stake,” she said.

Fonda is well-known for her social and environmental activism.

In 2019, she launched a weekly protest in collaboration with environmental group Greenpeace called Fire Drill Fridays (FDF), which demanded a stronger government response to the climate crisis.

This year, she called out US President Joe Biden for not being “bold” or “fast enough” in tackling environmental issues.

Her comments came as she joined demonstrations against a new oil pipeline. Environmental and tribal groups have argued that the pipeline, Line 3, will violate the sacred lands of indigenous people.

Actors Andie MacDowell and Sandra Drzymalska also appear on a separate cover of the magazine.

Sharing images from the cover shoot on Instagram, MacDowell said: “I have courage to love myself the way I love other people. Fearlessly and unconditionally. Honest and real.

“Life is way too short not to be happy in your own skin. Stay courageous, stay confident – it’s a beautiful and wonderful thing.”

Earlier this year MacDowell embraced her grey hair on the red carpet, arriving at the Cannes Film Festival with hair natural “salt and pepper” curls on display.

She told Vogue she decided to grow out her grey hair during lockdown after her kids told her it looked “badass”.

“When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt and pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver,” she said.

She spoke to Vogue Polska about her decision to prioritise her family life over her career, telling the magazine: “Motherhood has always been the most important for me.”