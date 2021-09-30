Nyack People & Places: The Barons of Broadway – Larchdell

The barons arrived like a flock of hungry migrating birds devouring Upper Nyack’s farmland by building large riverfront estates from the 1880s to the 1920s. Nyack, and especially Upper Nyack, was still mostly farmland, with many properties of 70 acres or so. But Hudson River Valley farming was not as successful as it had been due to better railroad transport from more productive western farms. And at the same time, American industrialization and waves of immigration spawned an era of ultra-wealthy people not unlike that of today. Farmers were ready to sell and the rich, eager to build quiet riverfront properties near the city, were perfect suitors.