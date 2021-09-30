Populous design likely to be chosen for Milan and Inter’s new stadium project

It seems as though Populous will be the firm who get the nod to design and construct AC Milan and Inter’s new state of the art stadium. After initial scepticism, the general consensus among the main sources is that there is progress being made between Milan, Inter and the City Council over a new stadium after they were apprehensive at first about the potential demolition of San Siro. Italian firm Manica and American giants Populous are the two competing companies trying to land the project, with both Milanese clubs absolutely intent on constructing a new home to help take them into the modern era.