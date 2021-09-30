CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Populous design likely to be chosen for Milan and Inter’s new stadium project

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems as though Populous will be the firm who get the nod to design and construct AC Milan and Inter’s new state of the art stadium. After initial scepticism, the general consensus among the main sources is that there is progress being made between Milan, Inter and the City Council over a new stadium after they were apprehensive at first about the potential demolition of San Siro. Italian firm Manica and American giants Populous are the two competing companies trying to land the project, with both Milanese clubs absolutely intent on constructing a new home to help take them into the modern era.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A on Saturday after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Atalanta which allowed city rivals AC Milan to hold onto first place with their 2-1 win at Spezia in which Daniel Maldini continued a family dynasty. Champions Inter...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Fiorentina 1-3 Inter Milan in Serie A 2021

Inter come from behind to secure their fourth win of the season with a win away to Fiorentina. In the sixth matchday of the Seria A, to be played this weekend, the Viola will visit Udinese, while the Nerazzurri will host Atalanta. 3:38 PMan hour ago. The first half ends!
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Fanna impressed by Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: He has team united

Former Inter Milan midfielder Pietro Fanna believes coach Simone Inzaghi is generating greater team cohesian this season. Inzaghi stepped in for Antonio Conte this summer and has the defending champions back on track. Fanna told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "(Edin) Dzeko is very different from (Romelu) Lukaku. (Achraf) Hakimi was...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Ac Milan#Populous#San Siro#Inter#The City Council#Italian#American#Milanese#Milannews#Rossoneri
ESPN

Inter Milan go top with comeback win at Fiorentina

Internazionale moved provisionally top of Serie A as goals by Edin Dzeko and Ivan Perisic helped the Italian champions secure a 3-1 comeback victory at Fiorentina on Tuesday. Bosnia striker Dzeko found the net 10 minutes into the second half, three minutes after Matteo Darmian had levelled for the visitors to cancel out Riccardo Sottil's first-half opener for Fiore and Perisic wrapped it up with a late strike.
UEFA
goal.com

Eto'o's haul at Inter Milan equaled by Martinez

The 24-year-old needed 138 matches to achieve the same number of goals set by the Cameroon legend. Argentine attacker Lautaro Martinez equaled Samuel Eto'o's haul with Serie A giants Inter Milan after his strike against Atalanta in a league assignment that ended 2-2 on Saturday. The 24-year-old converted a Nicolo...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan GM Marotta: Zhang family deserve greater respect

Inter Milan GM Beppe Marotta says the club's owners deserve greater respect. The Zhang family have been hammered for the departure of Scudetto winning coach Antonio Conte and key players Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi as their Suning company went into financial meltdown. However, Inter are in good shape under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Kansas City Star

Milan president says new stadium will be ready by 2024

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni is confident the team’s new stadium will be ready in three years and that the club will be ready to break ground on the project by the end of next year. The beginning of the end for Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium was announced in...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
sportspromedia.com

Inter Milan post record €245.6m loss for 2020/21

Lack of matchday income and reduction in sponsorship contracts blamed for loss. Inter initiates rebalancing policy to ‘ensure financial stability’. Italian soccer champions Inter Milan suffered a loss of €245.6 million (US$284.6 million) for the 2020/21 financial year, a new record for a Serie A club. The loss was attributed...
ECONOMY
Yardbarker

Nazione: Milan, Juventus and Inter poised as Fiorentina issue ultimatum to €70m man

AC Milan are reportedly one of the teams on stand-by ready to pounce as Dusan Vlahovic’s future at Fiorentina is set to reach a crossroads. According to what is being reported by La Nazione (via Calciomercato.it), the Fiorentina president and owner – Rocco Commisso – has given the Serbian striker an ultimatum to decide on his future and whether or not he is going to sign the big renewal offer made to him.
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Italy’s Inter Milan doubles full-year loss in 2020-21

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Inter Milan doubled its loss in the 2020-21 financial year ending in June, to 246 million euros, as the soccer club was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Revenues edged down to 365 million euros ($422.82 million)from 372 million the previous year. The club said on...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Pisa slap €10m asking price on striker as Milan, Inter and Juventus circle

An asking price has been set for Pisa striker Lorenzo Lucca as he continues to attract interest from a number of top clubs, including Milan. According to this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), the 21-year-old has gained the interest of Milan, Juventus and Inter with his exploits this season, having scored five goals in his opening six matches in Serie A.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan GM Marotta insists club's finances 'stable'

Inter Milan GM Beppe Marotta insists the club's finances are "stable". Inter announced losses of €246m for the 2020-21 financial year, a new record for Serie A clubs. That figure does not take into account the money earned by selling players this summer. “It is a general situation of European...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Record: Milan battling rivals Inter for signing of €40m-rated Benfica forward

AC Milan have rekindled their interest in signing striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, according to a report from Portugal. As was revealed yesterday, a Milan scout went to the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Wednesday evening to watch Benfica beat Barcelona 3-0, and the Portuguese newspaper Record (via MilanLive) confirms that the Rossoneri were left impressed by the man who opened the scoring.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus and Roma could compete for Champions League winning defender

With financial crisis putting the majority of Serie A clubs in the red, signing a quality free agent is arguably the ideal solution for Italian clubs at the moment. Last season, Antonio Rudiger put on some colossal displays for Chelsea en route towards Champions League glory. The German remains an ever-present member of Thomas Tuchel’s backline.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy