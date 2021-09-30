CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

67 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Signs Her First Recording Contract

By The Boot Staff
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sixty-seven years ago today, Patsy Cline's career officially got started. On Sept. 30, 1954, the singer signed her first recording contract, with Bill McCall of Four Star Records, when she was only 22 years old. Cline had been playing around her hometown area of Winchester, Va., prior to signing her...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Get close to Patsy Cline starting Sept. 30 at Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Ill., will continue its fall offerings on Sept. 30 with “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” for a two-week run at the playhouse. One of the all-time legends of country music, “A Closer Walk” is a tribute to Patsy’s spirit and a celebration of the music of her life.
ENTERTAINMENT
Meadville Tribune

Academy will 'always' remember Patsy Cline

You’d be “Crazy” and might possibly “Fall to Pieces” if you miss "Always ... Patsy Cline" at the Academy Theatre. To many, she’s one of the greatest female country singers of all time. To her fans, she’s a beloved singer whose early death gave her the status of timeless music icon. But to one fan, she was a very dear friend.
PERFORMING ARTS
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Showbiz411

Tina Turner Cashes Out Her Music Interests to BMG Including Records, Publishing, Image, Name and Likeness

Tina Turner has sold everything to BMG. Thw whole kit and kaboodle. According to a release, the deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Country Singer Alan Jackson Shares His ‘No Cure’ Diagnosis

Alan Jackson is best known for his country music hits. Now, he’s opening up about the reason he hasn’t been performing live much anymore. He has been battling a “no cure” degenerative neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Unfortunately, he inherited the disease from his father. The 62-year-old revealed, “It’s not...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Throwback To Miranda Lambert’s Stunning Cover Of The Patsy Cline Hit “Crazy”

This might be one of the best covers I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how I’ve never seen this video before, but Miranda Lambert singing Patsy Cline is everything I never knew I needed. At the Country 2 Country Festival in 2016 (which she’ll be headlining again in 2022), she sang Patsy’s hit “Crazy” at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow, Scotland. Of course, the song was originally written by the one and only Willie Nelson, but shot to the #2 […] The post Throwback To Miranda Lambert’s Stunning Cover Of The Patsy Cline Hit “Crazy” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decca Records#Country Singer#Recording Contract#Four Star Records
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Another Blockbuster Deal: Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog to BMG

As music companies continue to court hitmakers for their songs, one of the most celebrated catalogs in pop history is on the move. Tina Turner has sold her music rights to BMG, the company’s CEO Hartwig Masuch tells Rolling Stone — marking the latest event in the trend of major legacy artists cashing in on their copyrights. Included in the deal is Turner’s artist’s share for her recordings along with publishing rights, neighboring rights and her name, image and likeness. BMG declined to disclose financial details of the sale, but BMG has bought out all of her rights and calls the deal the single largest...
MUSIC
The Independent

John Legend joins The Temptations musical producing team

At the Tony Awards John Legend played live with cast members from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Now he's going further and joining the show's producing team.Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get Lifted Film Co. are backing the musical about The Temptations, which is preparing to return to Broadway on Oct. 16."This is a musical I love and a story I want to help share. In this pivotal time, it’s so important that we support and maintain Broadway, an essential part of the soul...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Justin Timberlake’s Nashville Club

Morgan Wallen showed up on stage at a new Nashville club called The Twelve Thirty Club co-owned by superstar Justin Timberlake, and Eric Church joined him on stage for a few songs. They performed as part of the club’s grand opening last night (9/22). Joined by his mentor Eric, Morgan...
GoldDerby

2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead top races

The 2021 CMA Awards are on November 10, honoring the best in country music. So as we anticipate one of the Nashville’s biggest nights, let’s analyze the album, single, song, and music video categories to see which country superstars might get a taste of CMA glory. SEE2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Album of the Year This award will likely go to Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.” He is a previous category winner, winning for both “Traveller” (2015) and “From A Room, Volume 1” (2017). “Starting Over” was also met with great reviews...
CELEBRITIES
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy