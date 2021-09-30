From Germany: Milan eyeing potential swoop for 22-year-old Dortmund defender
AC Milan are monitoring the situation surrounding a Borussia Dortmund centre-back ahead of a potential free transfer, according to a report. As reported by Weltfussball.com (via MilanLive), Milan are keeping tabs on what happens with Dan-Axel Zagadou and if an agreement for the renewal of his contract is not reached, the Rossoneri are ready to take advantage of the chance to sign him for free given his deal expires in June 2022.www.yardbarker.com
