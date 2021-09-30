CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazio’s Probable Starting XI vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Strakosha, Cataldi & Moro In

Cover picture for the articleLazio’s probable Starting XI for tonight’s Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow has been predicted. As reported by Italian media outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi earlier today, coach Maurizio Sarri is set to rotate a few players for this evening’s match, the majority of the main stars will start as the team looks to secure some vital points following the 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the opening game.

Yardbarker

Video: Lazio Midfielder Cataldi’s Equalising Goal vs Cagliari From All Angles

Lazio remembered midfielder Danilo Cataldi’s late equaliser against Cagliari on Sunday evening. As seen in a post on Lazio’s Twitter page yesterday, the Biancocelesti shared a video showing the 27-year-old Italian midfielder’s 83rd minute equaliser against the Rossoblu from all angles, an important moment that salved a point for Maurizio Sarri’s side.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Sarri’s Appeal Against Suspension Rejected, Will Watch Torino vs Lazio From Stands

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s suspension appeal was rejected, meaning he’ll watch the match against Torino from the stands. As reported by Italian radio broadcaster Radiosei (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) earlier today, the 62-year-old Italian coach’s two-game suspension has been confirmed, with his appeal being rejected a day before the match against Torino.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Photo: Felipe Anderson Included in Transfermarkt’s Serie A TOTW After Lazio’s Win vs Roma

Lazio winger Felipe Anderson was included in Transfermarkt’s Serie A Team of the Week after the derby win against Roma. As seen in a post on Transfermarkt’s Twitter page earlier today, the 28-year-old Brazilian winger was included in the top 11 of the weekend following his star performance against the Giallorossi on Sunday, where he scored one goal and provided one assist.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Lazio coach Sarri: Lokomotiv Moscow result very important

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri expects a huge test against Europa League opponents Lokomotiv Moscow. Sarri admits they need to win to get the campaign on track. “I don't know, the groups are always different. I ask them to focus on the Europa League," he said. “We lost the first, tomorrow it's very important. Lokomotiv Moscow are a tough opponent.
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: Lazio vs Roma

Lazio hosts Roma in the first edition of the Derby della Capitale featuring José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri on the benches of the two clubs. Without a doubt it’s the most anticipated match of Mourinho’s brief tenure to this point. And if there’s one thing we’ve seen with Mourinho so far it’s that he likes to play his best XI as often as possible. That best XI clearly includes captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has been Roma’s best player in the early part of this season.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Serie A: Lazio vs AS Roma Player Ratings as Lazio secure a thrilling 3-2 win over Jose Mourinho’s side

Lazio secured a 3-2 win against AS Roma in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter in Serie A. The Lazio strikers had a field day in the office as they looked potent from the very onset of the match. Milinkovic Savic scored the first goal from a Rui Patricio error, and Pedro doubled the lead inside 20 minutes. However, Roma brought themselves back into the contest with a late goal from Ibanez in the first half. Felipe Anderson scored the third goal for Lazio in the 61st minute to restore their 2 goal cushion, but Roma brought it down to minutes later as Verteout converted a penalty.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Lazio midfielder Anderson delighted being part of victory over Lokomotiv Moscow

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson was delighted to be part of their Europa League win against Lokomotiv Moscow. Anderson helped Lazio to a 2-0 win on Thursday night. “I returned full of motivation, I was given another very warm welcome here and worked really hard over the summer to get into shape," Felipe Anderson told Sky Italia.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Injury to Zaccagni Will See Him Miss Lazio’s Next 4 Games, Including Derby vs Roma

Lazio midfielder Mattia Zaccagni’s muscle injury will see him miss the next four games. As reported by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 26-year-old Italian midfielder suffered a distractive injury to the iliopsoas muscle during the 2-2 draw against Cagliari, which will keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Immobile’s Late Penalty Rescues a Point for Lazio in 1-1 Draw vs Torino

Star striker Ciro Immobile salvaged a point for Lazio with a late penalty in their 1-1 draw with Torino last night. Coach Maurizio Sarri experimented with a more defensive minded midfield in the match, leaving Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on the bench, but the risk didn’t pay off, with the Roman club struggling to impose themselves in the match.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Probable Milan XI to face Spezia – first ever league start beckons for Daniel Maldini

Daniel Maldini could be set for his first ever Serie A start for AC Milan tomorrow against Spezia, according to a report. According to MilanNews, the most interesting dilemma Stefano Pioli has is regarding the attacking midfielder role as in the morning session at Milanello, Maldini was tried in place of Brahim Diaz. It is therefore ‘very likely’ that his first start in the league will arrive, but Alexis Saelemaekers and Rafael Leao should keep their spot as both have no fitness issues, nor does Ante Rebic.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Roma’s Confirming Starting XI for Derby vs Lazio: Abraham Leads the Line

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has picked a strong Starting XI for today’s Derby della Capitale against Lazio. As seen in a post on Roma’s Twitter page earlier today, the Portuguese coach has picked an almost full strength squad for the derby against the Biancocelesti today, with the major absences being Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

No Roman Players May Start in Lazio vs Roma Tomorrow, First Time in 55 Years

No Roman players seem likely to start in tomorrow’s derby between Lazio and Roma for the first time in 55 years. As reported by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24) earlier today, tomorrow’s match may be the first Derby della Capitale in decades to not feature a Roman-born player in either of the two starting 11s.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Analyzing Tammy Abraham’s Start to Life in Italy Ahead of Lazio vs Roma

One of the big stories of the summer transfer market was Roma signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for €40 million. This was a deal that not many would have expected or could have predicted to take place at the beginning of the summer, however, Steven Sciavillo of Chiesa di Totti says that it was a real signal of intent from the Giallorossi management.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Video: Toma Basic Puts Lazio Ahead Against Lokomotiv in Europa League Clash

Lazio took the lead against Lokomotiv Moscow within the first 15 minutes of the match, courtesy of a header from Toma Basic. The Croatian midfielder, who was signed this past summer from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, was handed his first start for the Biancocelesti against the Russian Premier League club. Before this fixture, he had only played in two matches for Lazio for a total of 41 minutes; however, he paid back the trust that was given to him early in this fixture.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Video: Patric Scores Lazio’s Second Goal Against Lokomotiv Moscow

After taking the lead within the first 15 minutes of the match against Lokomotiv Moscow, Lazio did not put their foot on the brakes and found a second goal through Patric. Off of a corner kick taken by Luis Alberto, Francesco Acerbi rushed the front post. Unmarked, he flicked to ball towards the back post, hoping for the ball to find the back of the net or take a deflection to beat Guilherme.
Yardbarker

Lazio’s 2 Previous Games vs Lokomotiv Moscow Both Ended in a Draw: The History

Lazio’s two previous matches against Lokomotiv Moscow both ended in draws. The Biancocelesti met the Russian side in the 1998/99 Cup Winners’ Cup semi-finals, with the first leg taking place in the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow. That match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Georgian forward Zaza Janashia opening the...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Photo: Lazio Talent Moro Receives Spain U21 Squad Call Up

Lazio youngster Raul Moro has been called up for the Spain Under-21 squad for the first time. As seen in a post on the Spanish FA’s Instagram page yesterday, the 18-year-old Biancocelesti winger has received his first ever call up to the U21 squad, with his recent progress under coach Maurizio Sarri being appreciated.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Manchester United's Starting XI Against Everton Confuses Fans

Manchester United fans have been left baffled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after he decided to drop Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho for the game with Everton. It's been a tricky couple of weeks for Solskjaer, with United winning just two of their previous five games and needing a last minute winner by Ronaldo against Villarreal on Wednesday to pick up that second.
PREMIER LEAGUE

