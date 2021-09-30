Lazio’s Probable Starting XI vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Strakosha, Cataldi & Moro In
Lazio’s probable Starting XI for tonight’s Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow has been predicted. As reported by Italian media outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi earlier today, coach Maurizio Sarri is set to rotate a few players for this evening’s match, the majority of the main stars will start as the team looks to secure some vital points following the 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the opening game.www.yardbarker.com
