Review: SONDERimmersive’s ‘The Chocolatier’

As a reviewer, it’s easy to distinguish a good short film from a great short film based on the amount of content you have to write after your viewing. You could easily say “hey, good job!” and move on to the next screener at your desk or you can go into a whole subjective and objective assessment. Mark Palgy’s THE VISITOR is going to be the latter. Proudly filmed in Kentucky and presented by Enjoy Cult Classics, this 7-ish minute title from Death Race Productions will see several screenings this month including Salt Lake City’s FilmQuest and Ottumwa’s Halloweenapalooza. Having finished my at-home watch, I can see why festival directors are interested in having THE VISITOR show at their theaters. A silent movie guided by subtitles, THE VISITOR takes the simple story of a man going to a remote location to finish his next novel and turns it into a disturbing encounter. I’m not willing to share anymore details after that as to steer clear of spoilers.

