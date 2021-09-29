CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: SONDERimmersive’s ‘The Chocolatier’

By Josh Petersen
saltlakemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic made most traditional live theater impossible, the new theater company SONDERimmersive stayed busy, experimenting with innovative ways to perform in-person productions. In Through Yonder Window, audiences stayed in their cars and watched a modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, told through dance, with audio playing from car radios. The Lost Generation was a thoroughly original dinner theater performance—designed for “COVID bubbles” of families and friends—based on Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and The Sea. Now, SONDER has revived a pre-COVID production, The Chocolatier (formerly Thank You Theobromine), that continues the company’s trademarks—immersive experiences that ditch the traditional stage, flexible interactions with the audience and performances that blur boundaries between dance and theatre.

