CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Londonderry, NH

Airport director touts new flights, growth

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 5 days ago

LONDONDERRY — After many months of pandemic challenges and uncertainty of what lies ahead, the director of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said there is good news to celebrate.

Director Ted Kitchens came before the Town Council at a meeting Sept. 13 to present an update on the status of operations at the airport.

A portion of the airport is in Londonderry.

Kitchens noted that since February the airport’s recovery has improved substantially with vaccinations and more customer confidence about flying.

“We have entered Phase IV of the recovery,” Kitchens wrote in a presentation. “We anticipate this phase to continue until we reach 100% pre-pandemic passenger activity levels.”

Kitchens said the airport also received federal coronavirus relief aid. He also heralded the arrival of Spirit Airlines flights set to begin next month.

Spirit will provide four nonstop flights every day to Florida at affordable prices, Kitchens said. Adding these flights will help the airport expand its options.

“(Spirit) has the youngest fleet in the sky,” Kitchens said. “It’s new service to more popular destinations.”

The director gave updates on capital projects including work being done as part of the Elevator and Escalator Maintenance Replacement Project, with new escalators installed to be reversible and the project completion date set for March 2022.

Other projects underway include a fire alarm replacement project.

A plan for a new hangar will put that facility 100% in Londonderry, Kitchens said.

Kitchens said there are three main project in the airport’s capital projects planning for next year and that includes reconstruction of Runway 17-35 with a cost estimate of $15 million; Perimeter Road reconstruction as part of that runway project to fix drainage and grading issues; and work to address Taxiway Alpha retaining wall drainage issues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Londonderry, NH
Lifestyle
NBC News

FBI raids New York City police union headquarters

The FBI on Tuesday raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union, and several hours later two agents left the building with cardboard evidence boxes in their arms. Armed with a warrant, the agents conducted a search in the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Boston#Nonstop Flights#The Town Council
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
208
Followers
43
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Derry News

Comments / 0

Community Policy