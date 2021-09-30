DERRY BRIEFS

VFW hosts blood drive

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1617, 18 Railroad Ave., hosts a blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2 to 7 p.m. All types of blood donors are welcome and much needed. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter VFW-Post1617.

First Baptist hosts craft fair

The First Baptist Church, 14 Crystal Ave., hosts a craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are recommended and will be available if needed. Call for information at 603-432-3482.

Upper Room hosts recovery program

A series called “Building Your Recovery Capital” is held at the Upper Room on Oct. 8, 15, and 22 via Zoom. Program time is noon to 12:45 p.m.

“This workshop series puts all the self-care strategies into practical steps you can take to create your personal self-care plan,” said program coordinator Beth O’Connell.

The program is free. To register call 603-437-8477 ext. 124 or email boconnell@urteachers.org.

Upper Room hosts ‘Family 500’

The Upper Room hosts its 20th annual auction event, the “Family 500” on Sunday, Oct. 17, noon to 4 p.m. at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10A Street in Derry. There will be lunch and entertainment along with a live silent auction with prizes, packages and getaways. Proceeds support the Upper Room, its services and programs.

Tickets are $75 per person and available at tickets.tupelohall.com. People can also pre-register to bid on auction items at bit.ly/family500auction.

Sign up for Miss Greater Derry program

The Miss Greater Derry Scholarship Program Inc., a New Hampshire nonprofit and a local chapter of the Miss America Organization, is now accepting applications for the 33rd annual competition set for Oct. 30, at the Derry Opera House.

The competition is a preliminary to the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program.

The program will award $15,000 in scholarships and the winner will take home a scholarship of at least $6,000. Scholarships go directly to the student’s college or can be used to purchase books and supplies.

There is also a teen division that will award scholarships. Those wishing to enter must be a U.S. citizen no older than 26 on Dec. 31, 2022. Teen candidates can be no older than 18 on Dec. 31, 2022. Candidates must be residents of a town or a full-time student or employee in a New Hampshire community within 45 miles of Derry.

The competition includes a private interview before a panel of judges and onstage events including talent and evening wear.

Application materials are available at missnh.org. For more information, email the committee at MissDerryApplications@gmail.com.

Downtown trick-or-treat set

It’s time for one of the community’s biggest events, the downtown trick-or-treat set for Saturday, Oct. 23. Local businesses along Broadway, Crystal Avenue and beyond will be offering treats to families and children who roam the town to celebrate the season. Masks are strongly recommended for all participants and vendors. Businesses are also encouraged to provide hand sanitizer and maintain safe distances. For information contact Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136.

Playgrounds are open

The town’s playgrounds remain open and families visiting any of the parks are encouraged to play it safe.

That includes a new toddler playground space at Don Ball Park off Humphrey Road. Playgrounds are not sanitized and families should use caution and be safe. Masks and social distancing are suggested. Wash hands frequently and bring hand sanitizer along. Portable restrooms are also available at Don Ball Park, Hood Park, Alexander-Carr Park and the Derry Dog Park. For information call Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136.