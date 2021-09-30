Council tables parking ban talk

DERRY — A decision on whether to ban parking on sections of East Broadway was tabled a second time as town councilors hope to get more information before taking a final vote.

At a meeting Sept. 21, councilors voted to again put off a decision to potentially ban vehicles from parking on portions of the road pending more information from the town’s Highway Safety Committee and other officials.

The issue was first presented at the Sept. 7 meeting and tabled then as councilors asked for additional information.

Scott Savard, chairman of the town’s Highway Safety Committee, told councilors at the earlier meeting that in recent months there have been vehicles parked often on both sides of the road near 94 East Broadway. An apartment complex is nearby.

Savard said the committee talked about the parking issue and unanimously recommended that the governing body amend the town’s traffic ordinance to prohibit parking there.

Savard pointed to safety issues also in play when cars are parked on both sides of that portion of the street. If prohibited, there would be no parking allowed along the south side of East Broadway from Park Avenue to the Derry traffic circle, and also from the traffic circle along the north side of that stretch up to Marlboro Road.

Special exception may be given on days when there are events held in MacGregor Park, including summer concerts and the annual Derryfest celebration held in September.

Savard, along with police Chief Edward Garone, gave more information on accidents noted in that area and what other concerns police may have.

Garone said incidents have occurred due to the parking situation there, adding there has been debris found on the road which could indicate broken mirrors.

“And large delivery trucks, it’s tight getting through there when vehicles are parked on both sides,” the chief said.

People getting in and out of their parked cars could also be in danger.

“For the police, I think this is an accident waiting to happen,” Garone said.

Councilor Brian Chirichiello reiterated his previous feeling that perhaps those needing to park along that portion of East Broadway are finding themselves in tough spots due to pandemic challenges, and have no where else to park.

The nearby apartment complex has permitted parking for residents and those without permits are towed from the lot, officials said.

And once the winter parking ban is in place, there will automatically be no parking allowed.

“I have compassion for these people,” Chirichiello said. “I’m looking for a win/win situation.”

Chirichiello suggested putting specific parking times in place, possibly late at night and into the morning.