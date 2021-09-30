CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, NH

Rotarians help provide beds for children

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
 5 days ago

DERRY — The community’s two Rotary clubs are banding together to help make sure no child is without a warm bed to call their own.

The Derry Rotary and Derry Village Rotary clubs are joining the national Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization, which works to build beds for children in need.

“All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads,” the organization’s website states.

Members of the Derry clubs and other volunteers will host a “Build a Bed Day” on Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to noon at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry, 40 East Derry Road.

The morning will include working with saws and drills. The Rotarians’ goal is to make materials to build 20 beds.

Derry Rotary Club member Bill Wood said he was fortunate to be able to be on site at a recent building effort.

“It’s unbelievable,” Wood said, adding it’s not always children living in poverty needing a bed; often grandparents or other relatives take on the responsibility of raising children and need support.

“There’s something about a bed,” Wood said.

New Hampshire has two chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, one based in Rochester and another in Hillsborough County.

“Wherever the beds are needed, they will go,” Wood said.

He added other materials are being generously donated by Benson’s Lumber and Hardware.

In addition to the bed building event, Wood said the organization End 68 Hours of Hunger will also be on site that day with information about what they do. Support and donations of money, non-perishables or gift cards are always welcome.

Derry Village Rotarian Charlie Foote said the effort will bring awareness to an important mission.

“These are things we take for granted, that we don’t realize,” Foote said.

Derry, NH
