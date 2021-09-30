Library electronic sign gets planning approval

DERRY — Derry Public Library will now feature an electronic display of upcoming events, program and town activities.

The Planning Board recently approved a plan for an electronic message center sign to be installed at 64 East Broadway.

The sign will show an electronic display, similar to a sign at the Derry Opera House at Adams Memorial Hall, giving information on library programs and services and also supporting the town by offering information on upcoming events and public notices.

Library director Eric Stern says patrons and passersby will be able to read it clearly.

Right now, Stern said people have to walk up to the library door to find the hours of operation.

The sign is made possible, Stern said, by a generous $90,000 donation that also supported the library’s new patio space and other upgrades to the exterior of the building, including sidewalk improvements.

“The sign project was a dream of the people before me,” said Stern, who has been on the job since May 2020.

The display can also be shut off at various times of the day, if needed.