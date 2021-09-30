Chamber names top citizen, business

Local business owners and professionals are being honored as this year’s top choices for the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen and Business of the Year honorees.

Ralph Valentine, managing broker with the Valentine Group, was named Citizen of the Year for 2021 and Londonderry-based Business Cents took Business of the Year honors.

Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Haseltine notified the winners of the awards during recent surprise visits, all captured on video and posted on Facebook.

Every year the Chamber accepts nominations and chooses a top business and citizen that will go on to be honored during the annual dinner and awards night.

This year’s event is Thursday, Oct. 7, at LaBelle Derry, 14 NH Route 111.

The Chamber also hosts the annual Derry Holiday Parade set for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, stepping off from points on West Broadway.

For dinner and awards night tickets and other information visit gdlchamber.org.