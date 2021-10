The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated new Batavia business and Chamber member BOJ-E-BIKES with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event took place on Oct. 1 at the bike showroom, 60 N. Island Avenue. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with business owner Steve Boje. Among the well-wishers were Steve's wife, Sharon, and daughter Emilia. His brother, Kevin, and grandfather Bert were also present for the ceremony. Also in attendance were Batavia alderman Leah Leman, Batavia Chamber President & CEO Margaret Perreault, chamber Communications and Membership Coordinator Shirley Mott, chamber ambassadors and members, as well as fellow business owners.

BATAVIA, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO