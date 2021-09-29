News Around Webster: Belo on Afghanistan, Dumont research, Glaveanu on creativity, Smith on media literacy
Recent professional news and activities for Webster University faculty members include:. Glaveanu Co-edits Issue on New Frontiers in Creativity, Learning and Technology. , head of the Department of Psychology and Counseling at Webster University Geneva, recently co-edited a special issue, “New frontiers in creativity, learning and technology” with Ingunn Ness (University of Bergen) and Constance de Saint-Laurent (University College Dublin), in the journal Creativity: Theories - Research - Applications.news.webster.edu
Comments / 0