Webster Groves, MO

News Around Webster: Belo on Afghanistan, Dumont research, Glaveanu on creativity, Smith on media literacy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent professional news and activities for Webster University faculty members include:. Glaveanu Co-edits Issue on New Frontiers in Creativity, Learning and Technology. , head of the Department of Psychology and Counseling at Webster University Geneva, recently co-edited a special issue, “New frontiers in creativity, learning and technology” with Ingunn Ness (University of Bergen) and Constance de Saint-Laurent (University College Dublin), in the journal Creativity: Theories - Research - Applications.

Webster University Language Acquisition Lecture Series

In today’s world, language instructors need to be experts in all aspects of language teaching, from  methodology  and  techniques  to cross-cultural communication. In the months of May and September 2021, the Webster University ESL program and Confucius Institute partnered with Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) to host a series of four lectures on several aspects of language instruction. This lecture series reached hundreds of aspiring foreign language teachers looking for effective concepts and techniques to incorporate into their own practice. This series took place late on Friday evenings Central Time, meaning that students at BLCU and across Asia could also participate on their Saturday mornings. Each lecture featured one professor from Webster and one from BLCU. Below are some highlights for each lecture.
China-Pakistan Partnership, Media Literacy, Incarcerated Parents: RAND Weekly Recap

This week, we discuss the China-Pakistan partnership in light of the Taliban's rise to power, media literacy education, COVID-19 on U.S. Navy ships, parenting from prison, preventing veteran suicides, and a reimagined workforce development system. Taliban May Test China-Pakistan Partnership. Both China and Pakistan have welcomed the Taliban back to...
Webster receives highest-ever score on US News and World Report

Webster University was ranked No. 16 out of 157 in the 2022 Regional University-Midwest list for the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings. Despite the past year being full of articles about colleges’ dropping enrollment and engagement, Webster University has secured its highest score ever in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings.
The 74

The Power of Tutoring — & the Power of Relationships

Over the last 18 months, the pandemic has exacerbated achievement gaps for students who were already falling behind before COVID-19 arrived. What happens now is critical for ensuring that schools don’t go back to business as usual, but instead create a system for educational recovery that serves every student. One initiative to embrace is tutoring […]
CI’s Engstrom Studies Marvel's 'Avengers' in New Book on Media Literacy

How do Hollywood clichés perpetuate the status quo? Erika Engstrom, media content expert and director of the School of Journalism and Media in the University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information, explores this question in her new book “Gramsci and Media Literacy: Critically Thinking about TV and the Movies.”
Mathematical Economics and Optimization in the Energy Industry Workshop at Webster Vienna

Webster Vienna Private University was host for ÖGor's (Österreichische Gesellschaft für Operations Research) workshop on mathematical economics and optimization in the energy industry on Sept. 23-24. The workshop was sponsored by d-fine Austria and Energieallianz Austria, with an organizational team composed of Dr. Gerold Petritsch (ÖGor), Dr. Ronald Hochreiter (Webster...
Idaho needs media literacy to combat COVID-19 misinformation

With Idaho recently announcing crisis standards of care in hospitals across the state, we are seeing first-hand the effects of myths, misunderstandings, and misinformation about COVID-19. In today’s media environment, Idahoans are bombarded from every direction with contradictory claims about COVID-19, and it can be challenging to disentangle the truths from the falsehoods.  Much like […] The post Idaho needs media literacy to combat COVID-19 misinformation appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Fox News goes inside Afghanistan malnutrition ward

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
The other pandemic — a challenge to news media

Last week’s column claimed, “Wars are too important to be left to generals.” And “the type 2 diabetes pandemic is too important to be left to doctors.”. We asked whether there was a difference between millions of North Americans dying quickly of COVID-19 and millions of people dying slowly of diabetes.
Not-so-plain written: Can we infuse science writing with creative literacy?

This week I started a new science research position which is short for: this week I plodded through dozens of scientific papers that are denser-than-osmium (yeah, Google just told me that’s the densest element) in a near Herculean effort to inaugurate myself to the niche world of my new research project.
SCIENCE
URSA funding for spring 2022 research, creative projects

The office of Undergraduate Research and Scholarly Activity is offering up to $2,500 for an individual student and up to $5,000 for a group of two or more students conducting research or creative projects during the 2022 spring semester. Degree undergraduate students taking at least 6 credits with a GPA...
Four Webster Students Part of International Arts Ecology Movement Oct. 16 in St. Louis

On Saturday, Oct. 16, from 1-4 p.m. in St. Louis’ historic Central West End, Climate Change Theatre Action St Louis 2021 will be part of an international ecology movement representing over 250 events and 30 countries using the arts to call attention to the most pressing issue of our time. Webster University students Bryce Miller, Jade Collins, Ben Speed and Elizabeth Lewy are among the performers.
SDSU researchers study social media use

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – Two South Dakota State University researchers were able to quickly survey college students following the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. The researchers had done other studies on compulsive media use and had all these measures that could be adapted. The riot provided...
Joe Biden To Nominate Maria Rosario Jackson As Chair Of National Endowment For the Arts

Maria Rosario Jackson, a professor at Arizona State University and a native of Los Angeles, has been selected by President Joe Biden as his nominee to chair to National Endowment for the Arts. The White House also announced that Biden would nominate Shelly Lowe as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Jackson and Lowe must be confirmed by the Senate. Both agencies were established in 1965 to provide government grants to arts and humanities organizations and projects. Jackson already has been a member of the National Council on the Arts, which oversees the NEA, and was a co-chair of the County of...
Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide

The six-hour outage at Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp was a headache for many casual users but far more serious for the millions of people worldwide who rely on the social media sites to run their businesses or communicate with relatives, fellow parents, teachers or neighbors.
25+ of the Most Creative Protest Signs From the 2021 Women’s March Around the U.S.

The 5th Women’s March took place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in hundreds of cities across the U.S. With a focus on abortion justice, demonstrators hit the streets to protest the rolling back of Roe vs. Wade, which the Supreme Court will be deciding on during its new term that starts this week. We’ve already seen the detrimental effects that the banning of nearly all abortions can have on a state; Texas’ new highly restrictive law essentially bans abortions while empowering private citizens to target anyone assisting in one.
