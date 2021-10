VISIT HIGH POINT PARTNERS WITH NORTHWOOD ANIMAL HOSPITAL AND HIGH POINT GROOMING TO HOST SPOOKTACULAR PETS OF THE TRIAD COSTUME CONTEST ON FACEBOOK. HIGH POINT, N.C. (October 1, 2021) — Visit High Point, High Point Grooming and Northwood Animal Hospital will partner to host a Spooktacular Pets of the Triad Costume Contest. Like last year, this event will be held virtually on Facebook but will include more than dogs. “There was some interest from the community last year to include cats once the contest had already started, so we made sure to open registration up for pets in general this time,” says Nancy Bowman, director of sales and marketing with Visit High Point.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO