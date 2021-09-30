CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ community members to 'celebrate who we are' with equality, love and healing in NJ

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey's LGBTQ+ Pride parade and festival isn't happening this year. But there is still be plenty of equality, love and healing to be found on the calendar this month. Event producers Jersey Pride announced in September that their 30th annual Asbury Park parade and celebration — canceled in 2021 and then planned for Sunday, Oct. 10 — has been postponed until June 5, 2022, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
NBC News

FBI raids New York City police union headquarters

The FBI on Tuesday raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union, and several hours later two agents left the building with cardboard evidence boxes in their arms. Armed with a warrant, the agents conducted a search in the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents...
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
