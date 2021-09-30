College Health Service offers free flu vaccinations at ‘Medi Quick’ stations around campus
Stations are located at the Class of 1953 Commons and Novack Cafe. In anticipation of flu season, Dartmouth College Health Service is administering free flu vaccinations through on-campus “Medi Quick” stations — moveable stations offering various health services to students around campus. Students can receive their flu shots on Tuesdays at the Class of 1953 Commons from noon to 1:30 p.m. or Novack Cafe, Dick’s House nurse practitioner Marylee Verdi, who created the Medi Quick program, said. According to the Dartmouth College Health Service website, flu shots are also available at the Dick’s House pharmacy.www.thedartmouth.com
Comments / 0