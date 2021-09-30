College Health Service offers free flu vaccinations at ‘Medi Quick’ stations around campus

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — GBMC Health Partners announced that they will be offering drive-thru flu vaccinations for primary and specialty care patients beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28. The program will be held at Farmhill House on the campus of GBMC and is open to all patients of GBMC Health Partners ages six and older. Appointments are required. The hours of operation are as follows: Sept. 28 and Sept 29 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 6, 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 17, 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Officials want those interested to note that vaccines for Medicaid patients between the ages of six and 18 are not available at the drive-thru. Appointments can be made by using MyChart or by contacting your PCP. Other important notes from GBMC: Please wear a mask, and bring your insurance card and a photo ID. Remain in your car until a staff member flags you to drive up. Wear short sleeves and avoid having family pets in the car.

TOWSON, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO