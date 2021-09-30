CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Afghan girls soccer team in Portugal gets surprise visit

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal (AP) — Girls from the Afghanistan national soccer team who were recently granted asylum in Portugal have had a surprise visit from the captain of the senior team. Farkhunda Muhtaj flew into the Portuguese capital Lisbon for an emotional reunion with the girls’ team late Wednesday. She is a professional player who from her home in Canada spent weeks helping arrange their recent rescue from Afghanistan. As the sun set over the River Tagus, the girls aged 14-16 and their families gathered on the riverbank and hugged and kissed Muhtaj amid smiles and tears. The rescue mission was called Operation Soccer Balls and took weeks to put together.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Afghan Girls Robotics Team Design Their Future In Qatar

The nine members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team evacuated from Kabul to Qatar have built on their star status and captured hearts since fleeing their homeland. Now back in education and working on their entries for a global robotics competition, the girls worry about their immediate future but hope they can one day return to Afghanistan.
WORLD
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Leeds United urging UK to accept Afghan girls team

Leeds United is requesting the UK government approve and expedite passage to resettle 35 teenage Afghanistan players and their families and coaches that evacuated to Pakistan to avoid Taliban persecution. They have until Oct. 12th to be accepted by other nations before their visa runs out and they would be forced to return to Afghanistan. Australia has already welcomed the senior women’s team players.
UEFA
crossroadstoday.com

Greece: Afghan refugees fly to Portugal for resettlement

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece said that 41 Afghan refugees flew from Athens to Portugal on Tuesday, as part of a bilateral agreement to resettle 1,000 people who have been granted asylum. The Afghans traveled to Greece before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August. Another 43 are...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Soccer Balls#Lisbon#Ap#Portuguese
swiowanewssource.com

Afghan girls football team plays again in Lisbon

After six months without any practice, the Afghan girl's football team is back on the pitch. One week after landing in Portugal, the teenage girls were happy to be playing their beloved sport again after fleeing their home country. (Sept. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
SOCCER
KEYT

Canada’s women fall 5-1 in exhibition vs. men’s junior team

TRAIL, British Columbia (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored the only goal for Canada’s women’s hockey team in a 5-1 loss to the men’s junior A-level Trail Smoke Eaters in an exhibition game on Monday night. Fillier scored 1:06 into the first period for Canada. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 of the 32 shots she faced in the first two periods before giving way to Kristen Campbell, who stopped all eight of the shots she face in the third period.
SPORTS
KEYT

Russian soccer league president steps down after 14 years

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of the Russian Premier League has resigned after 14 years in the job following debate over the format of the league and how to boost Russia’s results in European club soccer. The league hasn’t given a reason for Sergei Pryadkin’s resignation. It comes after he was elected unanimously to a new five-year term last year. The league’s 16 clubs also voted to keep a standard home-and-away, 30-game format for next season. The Russian Football Union had backed a study calling for more games between the biggest clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Italy and Spain open Nations League Final Four with replay of Euro 2020 epic

Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro for the Nations League Final Four opener, a replay of their epic Euro 2020 semi-final. Spain finished on the losing side back in July's European Championship semi-final as the Azzurri prevailed on penalties and went on to win the tournament, beginning an unforgettable summer of sport for Italy. Roberto Mancini's Italy are on a world-record run of 37 matches without defeat and have a squad predictably stuffed full of players who took part in their run to glory in the Euro final over England at Wembley. "We'll be facing a great Italy team: they deservedly beat England in the final of the Euro and they've kept their long unbeaten run going," said Spain coach Luis Enrique after announcing his squad on Thursday.
UEFA
AFP

Race for World Cup berths heats up in Europe

While a select quartet of Europe's heavyweights battle for the Nations League crown this week, Germany, England, Portugal and Denmark will train their sights on locking down a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar. The inaugural Nations League winners could theoretically qualify for the World Cup with two games to spare, but only if Serbia slip up against both Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.
SOCCER
KEYT

Rahm getting to enjoy success back home after long absence

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm has quickly realized things have changed for him in Spain. His U.S. Open win and rise to No. 1 golfer in the world have turned him into a star transcending sports and on the same level as the likes of Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol and Fernando Alonso. Rahm says it took “30 seconds from the time I arrived at the hotel and went for a walk before someone recognized me.” He is making his first visit to Spain in nearly two years and finally feeling up close the impact of his sporting deeds. This weekend he will try to defend his Spanish Open title.
SPORTS
AFP

Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds. However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

LPGA loses Japan event to pandemic, leaving 1 stop in Asia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Toto Japan Classic is no longer part of the LPGA Tour schedule. The tour says health concerns and travel restrictions because of the pandemic were behind the decision. The Toto Japan Classic is Nov. 4-7 and remains part of the Japan LPGA schedule. That leaves only one event left in the LPGA Tour’s fall Asia swing. It previously said tournaments in Shanghai and Taiwan will not be played. The LPGA Tour now has only four tournaments left in the season. The PGA Tour is scheduled to go to Japan in three weeks for the Zozo Championship.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
KEYT

World’s 50 best restaurants for 2021

The gentle clink of glasses, the low hum of conversation, the soft lights and appetite-whetting scents. All were sadly missed when restaurants around the world were forced to shut their doors in 2020 and 2021, the ovens cold and the owners and workers facing an uncertain future. The World’s 50...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu to play in Austria next month

Emma Raducanu has added another tournament to her busy autumn schedule.The US Open champion, who will play her first tournament since her stunning New York triumph at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week, has entered the Upper Austria Ladies Linz next month.Having taken three weeks off to digest her achievement, Raducanu is poised for a busy month.💥Boom💥The new “Tennis Queen“ @EmmaRaducanu 🇬🇧👸🏻 is scheduled to make her Linz debut!Read more ➡️ https://t.co/2SytOfxp5sTickets now on sale: https://t.co/JjmuaADJEs@wta @ooetourismus | #wtalinz pic.twitter.com/vP4ENrDVO3— WTA Linz (@WTALinz) October 4, 2021After Indian Wells, the 18-year-old has entered the Kremlin Cup in Moscow...
TENNIS
alaskareporter.com

Afghanistan girls soccer team given asylum in Portugal

The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally...
SOCCER
Winchester News Gazette

Girls soccer team rescued from Afghanistan

For weeks, the Afghanistan national girls soccer team had been waiting for word they could leave. On Sunday, the message finally came. The girls boarded a charter flight from Afghanistan to Portugal, which has granted them asylum. (Sept. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
SOCCER
Bradford Era

Girls soccer team rescued from Afghanistan

For weeks, the Afghanistan national girls soccer team had been waiting for word they could leave. On Sunday, the message finally came. The girls boarded a charter flight from Afghanistan to Portugal, which has granted them asylum. (Sept. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy