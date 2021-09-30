BRTC’s Holocaust Survivor Series dates announced
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, in cooperation with the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, will host its 17th annual Holocaust Survivor Series lectures. Survivors provide first-hand accounts of the struggles they experienced during the Holocaust. Past survivors have been held prisoner in concentration camps while others have been imprisoned in the Ghetto in Warsaw, Poland. Still others have related their stories of being refugees to countries including France, Switzerland and the United States.www.paragoulddailypress.com
Comments / 0