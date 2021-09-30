CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook, and Especially Chromebook, Demand Down as Lockdowns Ease

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs lockdowns ease around the world, the notebook market is seeing a corresponding drop in demand, with Chromebooks hit especially hard. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a surge in demand for notebooks, tablets and Chromebooks as people needed devices that could help them work from home. That surge in demand has also contributed to a global semiconductor shortage that has impacted a wide range of industries.

