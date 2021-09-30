CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

See who's ahead in the Dezeen Awards 2021 public vote sustainability categories

By Florence Wright
Dezeen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than two weeks to go, see who's currently in the lead in the public vote for our new Dezeen Awards 2021 sustainability categories. The public vote, which closes on 11 October, allows readers to vote for projects and studios shortlisted in the architecture, interiors, design, sustainability and media categories, as well as architects and designers in line for the studio of the year awards. Winners will receive a special certificate.

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dezeen

Vela acoustic ceiling panels by Impact Acoustic

Dezeen Showroom: Swiss brand Impact Acoustic has created a range of colourful sound-absorbing products called Vela for use in creative interior environments. ​​The Vela ceiling panels are made in a variety of different colours, patterns and shapes to challenge traditional, "boring" acoustic panel designs. They are suspended from ceilings to...
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

The Focus Room is a private work space by Room

Dezeen Showroom: office furniture company Room has designed a private work pod that can be inserted into offices to provide a private and productive working space. The Focus Room has a modular form and was designed to allow employees and office workers an escape from what can be distracting work environments.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

The Meeting Room modular conference room by Room

Dezeen Showroom: office furniture brand Room has designed a modular conference pod with soundproof walls built for flexible, post-pandemic working life. As office culture evolves around the world, The Meeting Room provides an adaptable solution to changing work environments and comes in a Standard and a Pro model. The pod...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

A Tiny Rustic House With Modern-Retro Design

There’s something very charming and enjoyable about tiny houses and about small spaces in general, especially when they’re decorated in a rustic or vintage style. The Archway is a perfect combination of both. This rustic little house was designed by Tiny Heirloom and, from the outside, it features horizontal wood...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Studio#Sustainability#Furniture#Ibuku 11 Per Cent#Cplusc Architectural#Hiroshi Nakamura#Valo Hotel Work#Mo De Movimiento#Triiijie Sustainable#Aquastor#Zihao Design 26 Per Cent#Studio Plastique#Sn Hetta#Ptacek Home Chunk Line
Dezeen

Cedar cottage outside Montreal by Ravi Handa maximises its compact footprint

The primary bedroom overlooks a double-height living space in this wooden cottage by Montreal-based architect Ravi Handa, making the compact home feel much larger than its size. Completed last year, the diminutive cabin was designed to maximise living space within a relatively small footprint of 1,500 square feet (139 square...
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

Snøhetta organises Pangaea co-working space in Tokyo around "super furniture"

Huge ribbons of wood provide desk surfaces in this co-working space in Tokyo, created by architecture firm Snøhetta for Japanese tech company Digital Garage. Snøhetta developed both the interior design and the visual identity for Digital Garage's new co-working brand, Pangaea. The company plans to open workspaces in its various...
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Stephanie Thatenhorst bedecks kid-friendly optician in graphic patterns

Triangular patterned tiles and an eyewear-dispensing machine feature in Stephanie Thatenhorst's playful interior for this children's optician in Munich. Named Rookies, the specialist outlet takes up just 30 square metres in Munich's city centre and belongs to German eyewear brand Leidmann. Local interior designer Thatenhorst conceived the shop as a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

LXR03 chair by Thijs Smeets for Leolux LX

Dezeen Showroom: several different fabric and stylistic finishes are available for the LXR03 swivel chair, which Amsterdam designer Thijs Smeets has created for Leolux LX. The LXR03 armchair is designed by Smeets to be highly customisable, ensuring users can tailor it to suit their interior spaces. The customisable elements include...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Dezeen

Follow Me table by Mara

Dezeen Showroom: Italian office furniture brand Mara has launched Follow Me, a space-saving and height-adjustable table designed for multitasking. Follow Me allows users to easily move between sitting and standing positions depending on the task at hand, and fold and store the table away when it is out of use.
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

LXR10 armchair by Studio Truly Truly for Leolux LX

Dezeen Showroom: upholstery flows over a wraparound wooden shell in Studio Truly Truly's luxurious LXR10 armchair, designed for Leolux LX. Studio Truly Truly imagined the LXR10 as a single, fluid form that folds and bends to take on the shape of a chair. The seat rests on a plywood shell...
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

LX662 armchair by Frans Schrofer for Leolux LX

Dezeen Showroom: a high-backed seat with exaggerated winged sides defines the LX662 chair, which Frans Schrofer has created for Dutch furniture brand Leolux LX. LX662 was developed by Dutch industrial designer Schrofer to offer users maximum comfort and privacy. According to the Leolux LX, this makes the chair ideally suited...
HOME & GARDEN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

What type of flooring can you put over ceramic tile

Ceramic flooring can come in a variety of situations well. There are so many different variations that you can make a mistake in choosing. The thing that people talk about is what type of flooring can you put over ceramic tile?. You may no longer like your selection, and would...
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

A Devon barn conversion features in today's Dezeen Weekly newsletter

The latest edition of our Dezeen Weekly newsletter features TYPE's conversion of the dilapidated Redhill Barn in Devon, England. Architecture studio TYPE has converted the barn into a house and readers are impressed with the look and finish. However, they aren't convinced by its layout. One said, "Beautiful reuse, but...
WORLD
Dezeen

Driving the Human presents 21 visions for sustainable cohabiting

Dezeen promotion: a multi-species refuge made from mycelium and a project exploring how bacteria can be used as an architectural tool is included in an upcoming event by Driving the Human, which will examine how humans can live in symbiosis with other species. Titled 21 Visions for Eco-social Renewal, the...
VISUAL ART
San Saba News & Star

Pecan House Grill selected as 2021 finalist in Design category by Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program

Finalists for the 2021 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years, the awards program, sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association (TDA), has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns. San Saba Economic Development Corporation (EDC) had the opportunity to nominate a downtown business,...
SAN SABA, TX
Dezeen

Five architecture and design events in October from Dezeen Events Guide

Dutch Design Week 2021, the postponed Expo 2020 Dubai the thirteenth edition of Design Week Mexico are among the architecture and design events featured in Dezeen Events Guide this month. Other events taking place this month include Archtober, a New York City-based celebration of architecture and design, and Design Korea,...
DESIGN
Dezeen

ReVærk's all-timber school building in Denmark is a lesson in natural construction

Danish studio ReVærk has completed House of Nature, a school building designed to promote learning about nature through its traditional timber structure and wooden shingles, which has been shortlisted in the civic building category of Dezeen Awards 2021. The Aarhus-based practice designed the building to accommodate the teaching of Nature...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy