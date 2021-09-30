2 Plead Guilty In Beverly Hills Robbery Targeting Man With $500K Watch

(Los Angeles, CA) — Two men are pleading guilty to federal charges in a chaotic armed robbery outside of a Beverly Hills restaurant. The violent chain of events unfolded March 4th at Il Pastaio restaurant. Authorities say three men scouted the area for potential victims before targeting a man wearing a 500-thousand-dollar Richard Mille wristwatch on the restaurant’s patio. At least two gunshots were fired during the robbery, one of which struck another customer in the leg. Two of the defendants plead guilty to three felony counts, while the third plead guilty in connection to the crime. Sentencing is scheduled for early next year.