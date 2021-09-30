CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck COVID PILL Effective Against Variant.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Readington Township, NJ) — Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental antiviral pill is effective against COVID variants. Head of infectious disease and vaccines Jay Grobler said molnupiravir works best when given to patients early on in their infection. Lab studies showed the oral drug was even effective against the highly contagious Delta variant. While Merck is still in phase three trials, scientists say it’s effective against the virus strains because it does not attack the spike protein of the virus, which is different in all the variants. It works by targeting the enzyme that makes copies of the virus and introduces errors to the genetic code.

Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
Best Life

Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
WLNS

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
AL.com

COVID booster shot side effects you should look out for

Side effects from COVID booster shots generally resemble the side effects present after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the first shot of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that out of the...
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
NBC News

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize Covid antibody treatment

AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first Covid-19 vaccines, has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease. The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination...
nbcboston.com

Moderna Booster Shot: What to Know as FDA Evaluates Potential for Half Dose

So far, most Americans who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can't get booster shots, but could that soon be changing?. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots for those who received Moderna's two-shot mRNA vaccine.
WDEL 1150AM

Booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine: What's the difference?

Booster shots of COVID-19 and third doses of the vaccine aren't to be confused. While both have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for certain populations and certain vaccines, knowing the difference is critical. Booster shots--Pfizer only. The Centers for Disease Control has separated its recommendations into...
CBS Baltimore

New Pill Could Reduce Risk of Hospitalization, Death From COVID-19, But Experts Say Vaccines Remain Best Tool

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A potentially game-changing drug in the fight against COVID-19. Pharmaceutical company Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they’ve developed a drug that reduces the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate cases of COVID. If cleared by federal regulators, it would be the first pill to treat COVID-19. Doctors said this COVID-19 pill will hopefully allow them to treat many more COVID patients at home faster, and ease the load on hospitals. But they also want to remind people this new breakthrough should not minimize the push to get vaccinated. “This is exciting and can be a really important...
studyfinds.org

Aspirin may help COVID patients avoid ventilator, lowers risk of death

WASHINGTON — With the rise in COVID-19 cases, many may be able to prevent severe infection and potential death by taking low dose aspirin. In a study led by researchers at George Washington University, aspirin worked to protect the lungs of COVID-19 patients. Researchers say the drug may minimize the requirement for mechanical ventilation and admission to the ICU, as well as help reduce the number of deaths due to coronavirus.
