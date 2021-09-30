Cali Treasurer Fiona Ma Allegedly Shared Hotel Rooms With Staffers
(Sacramento, CA) — California Treasurer Fiona Ma is accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit generated by a former female staffer. The Sacramento Bee is reporting that Ma exposed herself and crawled into bed with the employee when the two shared a hotel room together. In response, Ma has called the allegations “baseless”. Travel document reportedly show that Ma frequently shared rooms with her staffers involved in business travel “to save money”, according to expense reports obtained by the newspaper.www.kabc.com
