Global stocks staged an unease recovery rally on Wednesday after some positive news from Evergrande. The company said that it will sell a stake in a commercial bank for $1.5 billion. It will sell its 20% stake of Shengijing bank to a state-owned bank in a sign that the authorities are attempting to help the company. The firm will still hold about 14% of the bank after the transaction ends. These funds will help the company to pay some of its debt. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices rose by more than 0.80%. Similarly, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices rose by more than 0.50%.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO