LIVE MARKETS-Stocks bounce back in broad advance

 8 days ago

* U.S. stocks rise in early trade; S&P 500 out front. * Consumer discretionary leads S&P sector gains; energy sole. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS BOUNCE BACK IN BROAD ADVANCE...

MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 IPO Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy

What’s the next big thing on Wall Street? It might be fair to ask Ark Invest funds. Better yet, with three recent IPOs being paid more than lip service, offering privileged access to big growth markets and sporting price charts made for upside, these Cathie Wood stocks are buys. Ark...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains; miners rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Thursday amid hopes for a deal on the US debt ceiling and as worries about energy prices eased. The FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,065.42. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "Progress...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

Viatris and Kraft Heinz are two underperforming stocks that have strong futures ahead. Both stocks trade at price-to-book multiples below one, which could make them attractive bargain buys. The companies also pay investors more than 3% in recurring dividends. When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rally amid US debt ceiling hopes

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Thursday as worries about gas prices eased and amid hopes for a deal on the US debt ceiling. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,064.05. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "Risk appetite...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Tech Stocks Aren’t Cheap, but This ETF Is Still Fashionable

Technology stocks are rarely inexpensive. That’s simply the price of admission for investors looking to access a sector chock full of quality companies and disruptive innovators. However, valuation alone isn’t a reason to buy or sell a stock, indicating that exchange traded funds like the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Worries over US debt crisis, energy prices ease

(Alliance News) -Â With the US debt crisis potentially parked for a couple of months and energy prices pulling back from recent highs, equities in London shifted into rally mode on Thursday. However, the week's real test comes on Friday, with the release of the US jobs report for September.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

US close: Markets firmer as jobless claims surprise to the downside

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks were in positive territory at the close on Thursday, as Congress reached agreement to stave off US debt limit for the time being, avoiding a government default, with jobless claims surprising to the downside. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Europe close: Stocks rally as gas prices ease, amid US debt ceiling truce

(Sharecast News) - European stocks staged a sharp rebound from the previous session's heavy losses as concerns around gas prices and the US debt ceiling gave some respite to investors. "US markets have joined their European counterparts in the green today, with fears over a energy driven spike in inflation...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
STOCKS

