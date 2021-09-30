CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Hispanglish Media rolls out new apps to reach Spanish-speaking population in Lebanon County

By ASHLEY STALNECKER
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 44% of Lebanon County residents identify as Hispanic, according to Data USA, but Spanish-language news outlets are few and far between. Amaury Abreu established Q’Hubo News in November 2020 to provide a Spanish newspaper to Lebanon’s Hispanic community. The free, monthly newspaper released an accompanying news and radio app in early September while shifting to become a bilingual newspaper.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Online

Lebanon city names day after 9-year-old taekwondo prodigy Joshua Aguirre

With more than 153 medals from competitions all over the world, a 9-year-old taekwondo prodigy from Lebanon County recently had another honor bestowed upon him. At Lebanon City’s multicultural festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, Mayor Sherry Capello announced that Oct. 2 would be Joshua Aguirre Day in the city. “Lebanon...
LEBANON, PA
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Radio#Hispanglish Media#Hispanic#Data Usa#Q Hubo News#Spanish#La Voz Latina Central#Lebanon Daily News#Millersville University
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
Indy100

TikToker challenges anti-vaxx neighbours who are flying Nazi flag to protest Covid vaccine

A woman was stunned while driving through her local area after she spotted her neighbors waving a Nazi flag on the street in an apparent protest against the Covid-19 vaccine. Kelley Mills (@imnotcryingshutup) was disgusted at the scene she was witnessing and began filming it from the inside of her car, and can be heard saying: “This is not happening in my neighborhood, no!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Android Headlines

Facebook Is Widely Rolling Out Reels On The Main App

Instagram Reels are coming to the main Facebook app. Starting this Wednesday, Facebook users in the US will be able to create Reels from within the app. The short-form video experience will get a dedicated section in the main News Feed. Facebook will also let users share Reels in Groups.
CELL PHONES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga County rolls out COVID-19 booster shots for some

COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots are beginning to be administered in Saratoga County. The Public Health Services Department started providing those shots to residents 65 and older on Friday. Those individuals who got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before April first qualify for the booster at this clinic.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WDTN

‘Ghost hunter’ speaks at New Lebanon library event

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Author James A. Willis will be appearing at the New Lebanon Branch Library to present his group, The Ghosts of Ohio, on Tuesday, October 5. According to a release by the Dayton Metro Library, Willis founded this ghost hunting group in 1999. The group investigates and researches hauntings across the state of Ohio.
NEW LEBANON, OH
FOX59

US Resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan refugees will soon be arriving again in the U.S. after a massive campaign to vaccinate them against measles following a small outbreak that caused a three-week pause in evacuations, officials said Monday. Authorities have administered the vaccination to about 49,000 evacuees staying temporarily on American military bases as well as to […]
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Afghan music school students flown out, headed to Portugal

More than 100 students, alumni and faculty members of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music have been flown out of Kabul on their way to Portugal, where the government has agreed to grant them asylum, the institute's director said Monday. They were on board a flight carrying 235 people out of Kabul’s international airport to Qatar on Sunday. It was the largest airlift of Afghan nationals since Taliban fighters seized Afghanistan in mid-August, two weeks before the U.S. and NATO withdrew their forces from the country after a 20-year military presence.“You cannot imagine how happy I am. Yesterday I...
WORLD
Lancaster Online

James McGinness scolds Columbia Borough Council, denies his father knew hazardous waste was buried at recently purchased airport

When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Sept. 28. What happened: James G. McGinness, whose late father George developed the airport and business park known as the McGinness Airport property, chastised council and the public for saying that George McGinness knew about or witnessed barrels containing hazardous waste being buried on the property in the 1970s. The younger McGinness said some social media comments have mentioned the connection.
COLUMBIA, PA
Lancaster Online

Fenner buys Lumsden, to keep all 126 jobs and 3 plants in Lancaster

Fenner Precision Polymers has acquired Lumsden Corp. for an undisclosed price. Manheim-based Fenner said it sees Lancaster-based Lumsden as a business with strong growth potential that brings new markets to Fenner’s portfolio. Lumsden makes industrial conveyor belting and wire cloth for the quarry and mining industry. Its products also are...
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Online

Lancaster County commissioner says proposed health advisory council 'not a health department'

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino wants to create a voluntary, ongoing health advisory council that — failing renewal — would expire in two years. The Republican lawmaker’s proposal came Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, during a county work session, citing the success of a COVID-19 advisory group that was disbanded earlier this year. The plan is expected to be put to a vote at the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, and could be implemented by January.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy