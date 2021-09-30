Hispanglish Media rolls out new apps to reach Spanish-speaking population in Lebanon County
Nearly 44% of Lebanon County residents identify as Hispanic, according to Data USA, but Spanish-language news outlets are few and far between. Amaury Abreu established Q’Hubo News in November 2020 to provide a Spanish newspaper to Lebanon’s Hispanic community. The free, monthly newspaper released an accompanying news and radio app in early September while shifting to become a bilingual newspaper.lancasteronline.com
