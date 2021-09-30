CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Preseason Game 3: Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraken bounce back with a shootout win over the Calgary Flames. In their two prior preseason games the Seattle Kraken failed to convert an attempt in the post-game shoot out exhibition. Wednesday night in Calgary, tied at 3-3 after overtime the shootout meant a little more. It would decide the game.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Sept 27th)

After losing their first preseason game of the year, the Vancouver Canucks will be looking to bounce back on Monday night. The team didn’t dress too many familiar faces on Sunday, a 5-3 loss at the hands of the NHL’s newest team, opting to give some of their younger prospects an opportunity to showcase their talents. Head coach Travis Green will be going in the opposite direction on Monday, with a handful of veterans expected to play this time around.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames & Kraken Will Not Be Live Streamed Tonight

According to the Flames Twitter account there will be no live stream of the Flames/Kraken game tonight from Kent Washington. No reason has been given, so the only way for you to follow the game tonight is to either be at the arena or listening on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
NHL
NHL

ONE THAT GOT AWAY

It sure was an entertaining Battle. The Flames built up a 3-0 lead before the Oilers scored four straight - including a pair of powerplay markers in the third period - to edge the Flames 4-3 in Edmonton Monday night. Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm scored for the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Joonas Donskoi
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Jordan Eberle
fox40jackson.com

NHL fans belt national anthem before Kraken-Oilers preseason game

NHL fans came strong before a preseason game between the expansion Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. The mic cut out during the national anthem. Luckily, the fans took over and delivered an incredible performance before the puck dropped. The game was being played at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Oilers 4, Flames 3

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers overcame a three-goal deficit in a pre-season Battle of Alberta on Monday night at Rogers Place, receiving multi-point nights from Jesse Puljujarvi, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Calgary Flames. McDavid tied the game with a crashing effort into...
NHL
NHL

Frontline Worker feature: Grocery store worker Justin Newsham

"All of my coworkers, from the owners down, have always been there for each other." It isn't hard to tell when a hockey team has good chemistry and has buy-in from all its players. The results on the ice tend to favour those teams, and that's something the Winnipeg Jets are always seeking to achieve.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Lee to make preseason debut for Islanders

White out 'significant amount of time' for Senators; Pettersson, Hughes skate with Canucks. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps open for all 32 teams, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New York Islanders. Anders Lee will play his first game since the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#The Seattle Kraken#The Expansion Draft
NHL

SEA at VAN: 3 Keys to the Game Oct 4

Kraken at Vancouver (Rogers Arena) | Oct. 5, 7 p.m. | (ROOT SPORTS TV, KJR-950 radio) Seattle head coach Dave Hakstol told the media Monday the team's projected defensive pairings for the Oct. 12 regular-season opener are "still a work-in-progress." "There's lots of competition there [among defensemen] and you will...
NHL
NHL

Vancouver Canucks Single Game Tickets On Sale Thursday, Oct. 7

Vancouver, B.C. - Single game tickets for the Vancouver Canucks upcoming season will go on sale to public on Thursday, October 7th at 10:00AM PT. Fans can purchase single game tickets online via tickets.canucks.com/singlegame. Fans can also sign-up for the pre-sale ticket list by clicking here. "Excitement is building, and...
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Panthers primed for playoff run

Here is the Oct. 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. Who exorcises their demons first: the Edmonton Oilers getting past the first round, the Toronto Maple Leafs getting past the first round or the New York Islanders getting past the Tampa Bay Lightning/Eastern Conference Final? -- @mikeybox.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Penguins to be without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin to start 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their two biggest stars to start the 2021-22 NHL season. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was already out six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery on Sept. 8, and that timeline hasn’t changed. Furthermore, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that center Evgeni Malkin will miss the first two months of the upcoming campaign due to the knee surgery he underwent after last season.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Calgary Flames Sign Jeremie Poirier

The Calgary Flames have inked one of their 2020 draft picks, signing Jeremie Poirier to a three-year entry-level contract. The young defenseman was selected 72nd overall in 2020 and is currently attending training camp with the team. Poirier, 19, will be heading back to the QMJHL this season where he...
NHL
dobberprospects.com

September 32-in-32: Seattle Kraken

Welcome to the September 2021 edition of the DobberProspects 32-in-32 Series! This month, we will be diving into the depth of each organization, looking at their recent graduates, risers, fallers, and top 20 prospects. ***********. Seattle’s inaugural training camp is officially underway as the newly minted Kraken, and a host...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Is This Season Johnny Gaudreau's Last With the Calgary Flames?

Johnny Gaudreau's days with the Calgary Flames could be numbered. The 28-year-old left wing is in the final season of his six-year, $40.5-million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent next July. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports neither Gaudreau nor Flames management intends to comment about negotiations with training camp now underway.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Robin Lehner Brought a Flamethrower to the NHL Yesterday

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Roster Decisions Loom For Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken approached the Expansion Draft differently than the Vegas Golden Knights in a number of ways. They did not make any side deals, they wasted fewer selections on players they did not intend to sign, and they made fewer trades after the draft. While the results were too similarly deep teams, with the Knights adding talent through side deals and the Kraken going after several big free agents, Vegas did not face the roster crunch that Seattle is now staring down. The Knights pared down their roster strategically early on, while the Kraken are seemingly waiting to see how the preseason plays out. With those game already underway, the regular season is right around the corner and the Kraken’s inaugural 23-man roster is far from set.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy