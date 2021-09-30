CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible future waves of SARS-CoV-2 infection generated by variants of concern with a range of characteristics

By Louise Dyson ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9788-4858
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViral reproduction of SARS-CoV-2 provides opportunities for the acquisition of advantageous mutations, altering viral transmissibility, disease severity, and/or allowing escape from natural or vaccine-derived immunity. We use three mathematical models: a parsimonious deterministic model with homogeneous mixing; an age-structured model; and a stochastic importation model to investigate the effect of potential variants of concern (VOCs). Calibrating to the situation in England in May 2021, we find epidemiological trajectories for putative VOCs are wide-ranging and dependent on their transmissibility, immune escape capability, and the introduction timing of a postulated VOC-targeted vaccine. We demonstrate that a VOC with a substantial transmission advantage over resident variants, or with immune escape properties, can generate a wave of infections and hospitalisations comparable to the winter 2020-2021 wave. Moreover, a variant that is less transmissible, but shows partial immune-escape could provoke a wave of infection that would not be revealed until control measures are further relaxed.

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Scientists investigate how infection by SARS-CoV-2 can lead to kidney disorders

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. A review article published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology by researchers affiliated with the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) in Brazil discusses the mechanisms whereby SARS-CoV-2 damages the kidneys, potentially serving as a basis for further research in pursuit of treatments to prevent severe renal problems and even chronic kidney disease in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants follow a historical pattern recorded in outgroups infecting non-human hosts

The ability to predict emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 would be of enormous value, as it would enable proactive design of vaccines in advance of such emergence. We estimated diversity of each site on a multiple sequence alignment (MSA) of the Spike (S) proteins from close relatives of SARS-CoV-2 that infected bat and pangolin before the pandemic. Then we compared the locations of high diversity sites in this MSA and those of mutations found in multiple emerging lineages of human-infecting SARS-CoV-2. This comparison revealed a significant correspondence, which suggests that a limited number of sites in this protein are repeatedly substituted in different lineages of this group of viruses. It follows, therefore, that the sites of future emerging mutations in SARS-CoV-2 can be predicted by analyzing their relatives (outgroups) that have infected non-human hosts. We discuss a possible evolutionary basis for these substitutions and provide a list of frequently substituted sites that potentially include future emerging variants in SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical activation of spike fosters SARS-CoV-2 infection

In the initial published version of this article, there was an error in the first affiliation. The correct first affiliation is “Department of Cell Biology and Department of Cardiology of the Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusions of this work.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Delta: a great challenge to prevention and control of COVID-19

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 349 (2021) Cite this article. Recently, three groups evaluated the effects of monoclonal antibodies, convalescent serum, and vaccines on Delta variant,1,2,3 which leads to concerns about the effectiveness of current vaccines to the upcoming SARS-CoV-2 variants. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha(B.1.1.7), Beta(B.1.351), Gamma(P.1), and Delta(B.1.617.2) as Variants of Concern (VOC), among which Delta variant with remarkable transmission and immune escape ability has attracted great attentions.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Early SARS-CoV-2 Infection Has Distinct Immunological Signature

Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus leads to a unique response from the human immune system: a distinct pattern of immunological markers, unlike that of other viral respiratory diseases, is present in the blood of SARS-CoV-2 patients. This was shown in a recent study funded by the Medical Science Fund of the Mayor of the City of Vienna and conducted by an interdisciplinary team led by Klaus Schmetterer, Robert Strassl (both Department of Laboratory Medicine) and Johannes Kovarik (Department of Medicine III) at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital. The study has now been published in the leading journal “Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology”.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence and spread of SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.620 with variant of concern-like mutations and deletions

Distinct SARS-CoV-2 lineages, discovered through various genomic surveillance initiatives, have emerged during the pandemic following unprecedented reductions in worldwide human mobility. We here describe a SARS-CoV-2 lineage - designated B.1.620 - discovered in Lithuania and carrying many mutations and deletions in the spike protein shared with widespread variants of concern (VOCs), including E484K, S477N and deletions HV69Δ, Y144Δ, and LLA241/243Δ. As well as documenting the suite of mutations this lineage carries, we also describe its potential to be resistant to neutralising antibodies, accompanying travel histories for a subset of European cases, evidence of local B.1.620 transmission in Europe with a focus on Lithuania, and significance of its prevalence in Central Africa owing to recent genome sequencing efforts there. We make a case for its likely Central African origin using advanced phylogeographic inference methodologies incorporating recorded travel histories of infected travellers.
SCIENCE
