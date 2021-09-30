A differential DNA methylome signature of pulmonary immune cells from individuals converting to latent tuberculosis infection

The actions of immune cells within the kidney are of fundamental importance in kidney homeostasis and disease. In disease settings such as acute kidney injury, anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis, lupus nephritis and renal transplant rejection, immune cells resident within the kidney and those recruited from the circulation propagate inflammatory responses with deleterious effects on the kidney. As in most forms of inflammation, intravital imaging — particularly two-photon microscopy — has been critical to our understanding of immune cell responses in the renal microvasculature and interstitium, enabling visualization of immune cell dynamics over time rather than statically. These studies have demonstrated differences in the recruitment and function of these cells from those in more conventional vascular beds, and provided a wealth of information on the actions of blood-borne immune cells such as neutrophils, monocytes and T cells, as well as kidney-resident mononuclear phagocytes, in a range of diseases affecting different kidney compartments. In particular, in vivo imaging has furthered our understanding of leukocyte function within the glomerulus in acute glomerulonephritis, and in the tubulointerstitium and interstitial microvasculature during acute kidney injury and following transplantation, revealing mechanisms of immune surveillance, antigen presentation and inflammation in the kidney.

