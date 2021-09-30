CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A differential DNA methylome signature of pulmonary immune cells from individuals converting to latent tuberculosis infection

By Lovisa Karlsson
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, spreads via aerosols and the first encounter with the immune system is with the pulmonary-resident immune cells. The role of epigenetic regulations in the immune cells is emerging and we have previously shown that macrophages capacity to kill M. tuberculosis is reflected in the DNA methylome. The aim of this study was to investigate epigenetic modifications in alveolar macrophages and T cells in a cohort of medical students with an increased risk of TB exposure, longitudinally. DNA methylome analysis revealed that a unique DNA methylation profile was present in healthy subjects who later developed latent TB during the study. The profile was reflected in a different overall DNA methylation distribution as well as a distinct set of differentially methylated genes (DMGs). The DMGs were over-represented in pathways related to metabolic reprogramming of macrophages and T cell migration and IFN-γ production, pathways previously reported important in TB control. In conclusion, we identified a unique DNA methylation signature in individuals, with no peripheral immune response to M. tuberculosis antigen who later developed latent TB. Together the study suggests that the DNA methylation status of pulmonary immune cells can reveal who will develop latent TB infection.

Uric Acid Affects COVID-19 Outcome

It’s become very clear that various metabolic conditions are associated with worse outcome as it relates to COVID-19 infection. For example, things like obesity, elevated blood sugar, type 2 diabetes, and even hypertension are all associated with a significant increased risk of having a bad outcome if a person becomes infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Tumour antigen-induced T cell exhaustion — the archenemy of immune-hot malignancies

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Two recent studies addressed the functional properties and clinical significance of tumour antigen-specific effector T cells in human melanomas and lung carcinomas using single-cell strategies. Herein, we discuss their findings, which expand our understanding of T cell alterations in the tumour microenvironment and demonstrate that CD8+ T cell exhaustion is mediated by exposure to tumour cell-specific antigens and is associated with a tissue-resident memory phenotype.
An old idea from a German Jewish scientist spared by the Nazis is getting new life: Prevent and treat cancer by cutting out sugar

Otto Warburg probably would have been sent to a concentration camp if the Nazis weren’t hoping he could cure cancer. Warburg was a Jewish gay man living openly in Berlin with his partner as Hitler rose to power. Warburg was also a biochemist, as brilliant as he was arrogant. In the 1920s, he discovered a hallmark of cancer, now called “the Warburg effect.” Malignant cells are ravenous for glucose, or blood sugar, consuming 10 times more than healthy cells. He dedicated his career to studying this strange metabolic anomaly because he believed it was the root cause of cancer.
Immune cells in the brain share the work

To break down toxic proteins more quickly, immune cells in the brain can join together to form networks when needed. This is shown by a joint study of the University of Bonn, the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) and the Institut François Jacob in France. However, in certain mutations that can cause Parkinson's disease, this cooperation is impaired. The findings are published in the journal Cell.
Immunogenic cell death and immunogenic surrender: related but distinct mechanisms of immune surveillance

The success of immunotherapies has demonstrated to what extent the immune system can detect, keep in check, and sometimes reverse the development of cancer [1]. Current immunotherapies focus on disabling the PD-1 or CTLA-4 systems, which restrain the activity of cytotoxic T lymphocytes that recognize tumor neoantigens. However, the selection and expansion of such cytotoxic T lymphocyte clones depend on tumor antigen cross-presentation and T cell priming in the first place. If antigens are not detected by the immune system, no immune responses can take place. Dendritic cells sample the microenvironment by phagocytosing exosomes released by living cells or apoptotic bodies deriving from apoptotic cells, and will cross-present new epitopes these contain. Arguably, cells or exosomes bearing neoantigens are not sufficient to elicit a durable immune response; in fact, the same mutational mechanisms generate neoantigens in cancer cells and in aging cells, and yet most aged somatic cells escape the recognition and elimination by the immune system.
Reactivation of latent tuberculosis through modulation of resuscitation promoting factors by diabetes

The evidence of an association between diabetes and latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) remains limited and inconsistent. Thus, the study aims to delineate the role of diabetes in activation of latent tuberculosis infection. Murine model of latent tuberculosis and diabetes was developed, bacillary load and gene expression of resuscitation promoting factors (rpfA-E) along with histopathological changes in the lungs and spleen were studied. Treatment for LTBI [Rifampicin (RIF) + Isoniazid (INH)] was also given to latently infected mice with or without diabetes for 4 weeks. Diabetes was found to activate latent tuberculosis as the colony forming unit (CFU) counts were observed to be > 104 in lungs and spleen. The gene expression of hspX was downregulated and that of rpfB and rpfD was observed to be upregulated in latently infected mice with diabetes compared to those without diabetes. However, no significant reduction in the CFU counts was observed after 4 weeks of treatment with RIF and INH. Diabetes helps in the progression of LTBI to active disease mainly through altered expression of resuscitation promoting factors rpfB and rpfD, which can serve as important targets to reduce the shared burden of tuberculosis and diabetes.
Publisher Correction: Learning interpretable cellular and gene signature embeddings from single-cell transcriptomic data

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25534-2, published online 6 September 2021. In the original PDF version of this Article, there was an error in the code within the 'Methods' subsection ‘scETM software’. The original text read:. “from scETM import scETM,. UnsupervisedTrainermodel = scETM(adata.n_. vars, adata.obs.batch_indices.nunique()) trainer = UnsupervisedTrainer(model, adata) trainer.train(save_model_ckpt =...
Covid: Immune therapy from llamas shows promise

A Covid therapy derived from a llama named Fifi has shown "significant potential" in early trials. It is a treatment made of "nanobodies", small, simpler versions of antibodies, which llamas and camels produce naturally in response to infection. Once the therapy has been tested in humans, scientists say, it could...
Immune cell behaviour and dynamics in the kidney — insights from in vivo imaging

The actions of immune cells within the kidney are of fundamental importance in kidney homeostasis and disease. In disease settings such as acute kidney injury, anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis, lupus nephritis and renal transplant rejection, immune cells resident within the kidney and those recruited from the circulation propagate inflammatory responses with deleterious effects on the kidney. As in most forms of inflammation, intravital imaging — particularly two-photon microscopy — has been critical to our understanding of immune cell responses in the renal microvasculature and interstitium, enabling visualization of immune cell dynamics over time rather than statically. These studies have demonstrated differences in the recruitment and function of these cells from those in more conventional vascular beds, and provided a wealth of information on the actions of blood-borne immune cells such as neutrophils, monocytes and T cells, as well as kidney-resident mononuclear phagocytes, in a range of diseases affecting different kidney compartments. In particular, in vivo imaging has furthered our understanding of leukocyte function within the glomerulus in acute glomerulonephritis, and in the tubulointerstitium and interstitial microvasculature during acute kidney injury and following transplantation, revealing mechanisms of immune surveillance, antigen presentation and inflammation in the kidney.
CD8 T effector and immune checkpoint signatures predict prognosis and responsiveness to immunotherapy in bladder cancer

Immune-checkpoint blockade (ICB) has been routinely implemented to treat bladder cancer; however, most patients have little or no clinical benefit. In this study, 348 pretreated metastatic urothelial cancer samples from the IMvigor210 cohort were used to identify important genes significantly associated with CD8+ T effector and immune checkpoint signatures. The immune checkpoint inhibitor score (IMS) scoring system was constructed to predict the immunotherapy responsiveness. Transcriptome analysis confirmed that the high IMS score group had significant immune activation with better prognosis and higher immunotherapy responsiveness, which was a powerful biomarker for predicting the prognosis and responsiveness of ICB. Tumor immune dysfunction and exclusion (TIDE) scores were calculated using 2031 external bladder cancer samples for further validation. We selected the important Hub genes as potential therapeutic targets, and validated the genes using genomic, transcriptomic, immunomic, and other multi-omics methods. In addition, we construct a risk prediction model which could stratify patients with bladder cancer and predict patient prognosis and ICB treatment responsiveness. In conclusion, this study identified effective biomarkers for the prediction of immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment responsiveness in bladder cancer patients and provided new immunotherapeutic targets.
Early SARS-CoV-2 Infection Has Distinct Immunological Signature

Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus leads to a unique response from the human immune system: a distinct pattern of immunological markers, unlike that of other viral respiratory diseases, is present in the blood of SARS-CoV-2 patients. This was shown in a recent study funded by the Medical Science Fund of the Mayor of the City of Vienna and conducted by an interdisciplinary team led by Klaus Schmetterer, Robert Strassl (both Department of Laboratory Medicine) and Johannes Kovarik (Department of Medicine III) at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital. The study has now been published in the leading journal “Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology”.
Correction: Single-cell profiling reveals the trajectories of natural killer cell differentiation in bone marrow and a stress signature induced by acute myeloid leukemia

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-020-00574-8, published online 25 November 2020. In the version of this article initially published, two unintended errors were made during manuscript preparation. Figure 3. A Heatmap of hNK1 and hNK2 gene expression programs for each of the...
Derivation and characterisation of endothelial cells from patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

Pulmonary endarterectomy (PEA) resected material offers a unique opportunity to develop an in vitro endothelial cell model of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). We aimed to comprehensively analyze the endothelial function, molecular signature, and mitochondrial profile of CTEPH-derived endothelial cells to better understand the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction behind CTEPH, and to identify potential novel targets for the prevention and treatment of the disease. Isolated cells from specimens obtained at PEA (CTEPH-EC), were characterized based on morphology, phenotype, and functional analyses (in vitro and in vivo tubule formation, proliferation, apoptosis, and migration). Mitochondrial content, morphology, and dynamics, as well as high-resolution respirometry and oxidative stress, were also studied. CTEPH-EC displayed a hyperproliferative phenotype with an increase expression of adhesion molecules and a decreased apoptosis, eNOS activity, migration capacity and reduced angiogenic capacity in vitro and in vivo compared to healthy endothelial cells. CTEPH-EC presented altered mitochondrial dynamics, increased mitochondrial respiration and an unbalanced production of reactive oxygen species and antioxidants. Our study is the foremost comprehensive investigation of CTEPH-EC. Modulation of redox, mitochondrial homeostasis and adhesion molecule overexpression arise as novel targets and biomarkers in CTEPH.
Evaluating the “holiday season effect” of hospital care on the risk of mortality from pulmonary embolism: a nationwide analysis in Taiwan

We aimed to determine whether hospital admissions during an extended holiday period (Chinese New Year) and weekends were associated with increased mortality risk from pulmonary embolism (PE), compared to admissions on weekdays. We conducted a nationwide retrospective cohort study using Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database. Data of newly diagnosed PEs during the months of January and February from 2001 to 2017 were obtained from patient records and classified into three admission groups: Chinese New Year (≥ 4 consecutive holiday days), weekends, and weekdays. The adjusted odds ratios (aORs) (95% confidence intervals [CIs]) for 7-day and in-hospital mortality were calculated using multivariable logistic regression models. The 7-day and in-hospital mortality risks were higher for patients admitted during the Chinese New Year holiday (10.6% and 18.7%) compared to those admitted on weekends (8.4% and 16.1%) and weekdays (6.6% and 13.8%). These higher mortality risks for holiday admissions compared to weekday admissions were confirmed by multivariable analysis (7-day mortality: aOR = 1.68, 95% CI 1.15–2.44, P = 0.007; in-hospital mortality: aOR = 1.41, 95% CI 1.05–1.90, P = 0.022), with no subgroup effects by sex or age. Hospital admission for PE over an extended holiday period, namely Chinese New Year, was associated with an increased risk of mortality.
Diabetes and Tuberculosis Link Quantified

Diabetes status may play a role in the risk for developing tuberculosis, a new study suggested. In a Korean population-based study, adults with diabetes had a 48% increased risk for developing tuberculosis compared with adults without diabetes (adjusted HR 1.48, 95% CI 1.42-1.53), Dong Wook Shin, MD, DrPH, MBA, of Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues reported in JAMA Network Open.
Stem cells: highlights from research

Self-organizing models of the early heart, why dead cells can be therapeutic, and other studies. You have full access to this article via your institution. A group of researchers from Japan has for the first time produced mouse egg cells in a test tube using only stem cells — an advance that could enable the development of treatments for infertility.
Circulating cytokines present in multiple myeloma patients inhibit the osteoblastic differentiation of adipose stem cells

Myeloma is characterized by bone lesions, which are related to both an increased osteoclast activity and a defect in the differentiation of medullary mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into osteoblasts. Outside the medullary environment, adipocyte-derived MSCs (ASCs) could represent a source of functional osteoblasts. However, we recently found a defect in the osteoblastic differentiation of ASCs from myeloma patients (MM-ASCs). We examined the effects of plasma from myeloma patients at diagnosis (MM-plasmas) and in complete remission (CR-plasmas) and from healthy donors on the osteoblastic differentiation of healthy donor-derived ASCs (HD-ASCs). Osteoblastogenesis in HD-ASCs was suppressed by MM-plasmas. Seven cytokines (ANG1, ENA-78, EGF, PDGF-AA/AB/BB, and TARC) were increased in MM-plasmas and separately inhibited the osteoblastic differentiation of HD-ASCs. Comparison of MM-ASCs and HD-ASCs by RNA sequencing showed that two master genes characterizing adipocyte differentiation, CD36 and PPARγ, were upregulated in MM-ASCs as compared to HD-ASCs. Finally, we demonstrated a significant increase in CD36 and PPARγ expression in HD-ASCs in the presence of MM-plasmas or the seven cytokines individually, similarly as in MM-ASCs. We conclude that specific cytokines in MM-plasmas, besides the well-known DKK1, inhibit the osteoblastic differentiation of MM- and HD-ASCs with a skewing towards adipocyte differentiation.
Mitochondrial augmentation of CD34 cells from healthy donors and patients with mitochondrial DNA disorders confers functional benefit

Mitochondria are cellular organelles critical for numerous cellular processes and harboring their own circular mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). Most mtDNA associated disorders (either deletions, mutations, or depletion) lead to multisystemic disease, often severe at a young age, with no disease-modifying therapies. Mitochondria have a capacity to enter eukaryotic cells and to be transported between cells. We describe a method of ex vivo augmentation of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) with normal exogenous mitochondria, termed mitochondrial augmentation therapy (MAT). Here, we show that MAT is feasible and dose dependent, and improves mitochondrial content and oxygen consumption of healthy and diseased HSPCs. Ex vivo mitochondrial augmentation of HSPCs from a patient with a mtDNA disorder leads to superior human engraftment in a non-conditioned NSGS mouse model. Using a syngeneic mouse model of accumulating mitochondrial dysfunction (Polg), we show durable engraftment in non-conditioned animals, with in vivo transfer of mitochondria to recipient hematopoietic cells. Taken together, this study supports MAT as a potential disease-modifying therapy for mtDNA disorders.
Distinct immune signatures discriminate between asymptomatic and presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 subjects

Increasing numbers of SARS-CoV-2-positive (SARS-CoV-2pos) subjects are detected at silent SARS-CoV-2 infection stage (SSIS). Yet, SSIS represents a poorly examined time-window wherein unknown immunity patterns may contribute to the fate determination towards persistently asymptomatic or overt disease. Here, we retrieved blood samples from 19 asymptomatic and 12 presymptomatic SARS-CoV-2pos subjects, 47 age/gender-matched patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 and 27 normal subjects, and interrogated them with combined assays of 44-plex CyTOF, RNA-seq and Olink. Notably, both asymptomatic and presymptomatic subjects exhibited numerous readily detectable immunological alterations, while certain parameters including more severely decreased frequencies of CD107alow classical monocytes, intermediate monocytes, non-classical monocytes and CD62Lhi CD8+ Tnaïve cells, reduced plasma STC1 level but an increased frequency of CD4+ NKT cells combined to distinguish the latter. Intercorrelation analyses revealed a particular presymptomatic immunotype mainly manifesting as monocytic overactivation and differentiation blockage, a likely lymphocyte exhaustion and immunosuppression, yielding mechanistic insights into SSIS fate determination, which could potentially improve SARS-CoV-2 management.
Robust neuronal differentiation of human iPSC-derived neural progenitor cells cultured on densely-spaced spiky silicon nanowire arrays

Nanostructured cell culture substrates featuring nanowire (NW) arrays have been applied to a variety of basic cell lines and rodent neurons to investigate cellular behavior or to stimulate cell responses. However, patient-derived human neurons—a prerequisite for studying e.g. neurodegenerative diseases efficiently—are rarely employed due to sensitive cell culture protocols and usually long culturing periods. Here, we present human patient induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurons cultured on densely-spaced spiky silicon NW arrays (600 NWs/ 100 µm\(^2\) with NW lengths of 1 µm) which show mature electrophysiological characteristics after only 20 days of culturing. Exemplary neuronal growth and network formation on the NW arrays are demonstrated using scanning electron microscopy and immunofluorescence microscopy. The cells and neurites rest in a fakir-like settling state on the NWs only in contact with the very NW tips shown by cross-sectional imaging of the cell/NW interface using focused ion beam milling and confocal laser scanning microscopy. Furthermore, the NW arrays promote the cell culture by slightly increasing the share of differentiated neurons determined by the quantification of immunofluorescence microscopy images. The electrophysiological functionality of the neurons is confirmed with patch-clamp recordings showing the excellent capability to fire action potentials. We believe that the short culturing time to obtain functional human neurons generated from patient-derived neural progenitor cells and the robustness of this differentiation protocol to produce these neurons on densely-spaced spiky nanowire arrays open up new pathways for stem cell characterization and neurodegenerative disease studies.
