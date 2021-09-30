CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The virucidal effects of 405 nm visible light on SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A virus

By Raveen Rathnasinghe
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe germicidal potential of specific wavelengths within the electromagnetic spectrum is an area of growing interest. While ultra-violet (UV) based technologies have shown satisfactory virucidal potential, the photo-toxicity in humans coupled with UV associated polymer degradation limit their use in occupied spaces. Alternatively, longer wavelengths with less irradiation energy such as visible light (405 nm) have largely been explored in the context of bactericidal and fungicidal applications. Such studies indicated that 405 nm mediated inactivation is caused by the absorbance of porphyrins within the organism creating reactive oxygen species which result in free radical damage to its DNA and disruption of cellular functions. The virucidal potential of visible-light based technologies has been largely unexplored and speculated to be ineffective given the lack of porphyrins in viruses. The current study demonstrated increased susceptibility of lipid-enveloped respiratory pathogens of importance such as SARS-CoV-2 (causative agent of COVID-19) and influenza A virus to 405 nm, visible light in the absence of exogenous photosensitizers thereby indicating a potential alternative porphyrin-independent mechanism of visible light mediated viral inactivation. These results were obtained using less than expected irradiance levels which are considered safe for humans and commercially achievable. Our results support further exploration of the use of visible light technology for the application of continuous decontamination in occupied areas within hospitals and/or infectious disease laboratories, specifically for the inactivation of respiratory pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza A.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza A Virus#Influenza B Virus#Recombinant Virus#Influenza Viruses
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New drug combination effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Countries with greater resources are opening up for a more normal life. But COVID-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 virus are still a significant threat in large parts of the world. The lack of medicines that are effective, easy to distribute and easy to obtain are a significant part of the problem. However, recent research on a new drug combination is showing promising results. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) meets all availability and efficacy requirements.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Are Booster Shots Necessary to Stop COVID-19?

Should we start giving booster shots? This is one of the most asked questions lately when talking about COVID-19, at least in Europe and North America, where vaccination efforts have made it possible to have around 50% of the population fully immunized. To put things in a much needed perspective, the average in Africa is just around 4% (get all the data here). In other words, while we are debating whether to add another layer of protection to the wider population, millions around the world still haven't received the first one.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

Could a New COVID Pill Crush Vaccine Sales?

Adria Cimino grew up with her nose in a book and a love of storytelling. By a twist of fate, she started her career writing about biotech in Boston and discovered that each company is the source of many fascinating stories. Prior to joining The Fool as a contract writer focused on healthcare and consumer goods, Adria covered the stock market for Bloomberg News in Paris. When she’s not analyzing companies, she can be found writing fiction or trying to speak French as well as her 9-year-old daughter.
INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Study maps immune system genes involved in resistance to SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. In a study reported on Frontiers in Immunology, Brazilian researchers have taken the first steps toward understanding why some people are naturally resistant to infection by the novel coronavirus. The researchers analyzed genetic material from 86 discordant couples in the...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Watching SARS-CoV-2 spread in animal models in real time

SAN ANTONIO (September 27, 2021) – A version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, has been successfully modified to glow brightly in cells and animal tissues, providing a real-time way to track the spread and intensity of viral infection as it happens in animal models, researchers at Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) report in the journal The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Early SARS-CoV-2 Infection Has Distinct Immunological Signature

Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus leads to a unique response from the human immune system: a distinct pattern of immunological markers, unlike that of other viral respiratory diseases, is present in the blood of SARS-CoV-2 patients. This was shown in a recent study funded by the Medical Science Fund of the Mayor of the City of Vienna and conducted by an interdisciplinary team led by Klaus Schmetterer, Robert Strassl (both Department of Laboratory Medicine) and Johannes Kovarik (Department of Medicine III) at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital. The study has now been published in the leading journal “Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology”.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The effectiveness of ozone as a disinfectant agent against SARS-CoV-2 in public transport

A team from the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Universitat Jaume I (UJI), Hydrens—a UJI spin-off—and the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA-CSIC) has just published a study that demonstrates the effectiveness of ozonation as a valid disinfection process against SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in public transport. The Valencian companies LIC and Vareser have also contributed to the study, which has appeared in the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How infection by SARS-CoV-2 can lead to kidney disorders

A review article published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology by researchers affiliated with the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) in Brazil discusses the mechanisms whereby SARS-CoV-2 damages the kidneys, potentially serving as a basis for further research in pursuit of treatments to prevent severe renal problems and even chronic kidney disease in COVID-19 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Design and development of an oral remdesivir derivative VV116 against SARS-CoV-2

Since the declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, this pandemic has been circulating for 17 months throughout the world, leading to more than 200 million infections and nearly 4.4 million deaths as of August 15, 2021. The pathogen of COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2, which shares ~79% genome sequence identity with SARS-CoV.1 At the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, SARS-CoV-2 caused great panic in the hardest-hit areas due to its high transmissibility and pathogenicity. To fight the COVID-19 crisis, drug repurposing was immediately pursued in order to find potential therapeutics. Until now, though some treatment options are available, there still lack effective antiviral agents. Vaccination is considered as the best way to control this global pandemic, but the emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants pose a great challenge to the protective efficacy of the existing vaccines. Hence, in the long run, finding an effective antiviral medication against the SARS-CoV-2 infection is a pressing need.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

Sars-Cov-2 Mutations: Why the Virus Might Still Have Some Tricks To Pull

The pandemic has enabled us to study the details of how evolution happens – in real time. Scientists have generated more than two million genome sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, allowing us to dissect the minutiae of evolutionary changes to a degree never previously possible for any replicating biological agent outside of the laboratory.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy