CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melbourne, FL

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions to Feature High Reliability Solutions at the SMTA Space Coast Expo & Tech Forum

By GlobalSMTeditor
globalsmt.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Assembly Division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronics soldering and bonding materials, will exhibit at the SMTA Space Coast Expo & Tech Forum on Thursday, October 7th at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. MacDermid Alpha will feature ALPHA CVP-390V and Kester...

globalsmt.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

WIN rebrands to Centerboard with focus on shipper-centric tech solutions

Leading logistics technology platform Web Integrated Network (WIN) has announced its new corporate name, Centerboard. The rebrand reflects the company’s mission to give shippers complete control over their supply chains as part of a growing slate of neutral, shipper-centric transportation and supply chain management solutions. This includes simple integration of real-time data and easily configurable solutions that operate within both legacy and future platforms.
INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

New air filter solutions for high technology processes

Metal processing with lasers and plasma releases many different pollutants into the ambient air. The Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology IWS, together with partners, has developed a filter system that efficiently removes these substances from the air. The filter can be adapted to the various materials and substances released in each case. In the future, the technology will be used in other applications, such as additive manufacturing.
ENGINEERING
Lodging

Tech Talk: Volara CEO Speaks Up for Voice-Based Solutions

At HITEC Dallas 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, LODGING had a chance to speak to Dave Berger, who is CEO and founder of the voice assistant solution provider Volara. There, he described how Volara is thriving in an environment where guest expectations and hoteliers’ limited staff are increasingly calling for less contact and more autonomy using the voice activated technology they’ve come to know and love in recent years.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils Wireless Charging Transmitter Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced a new family of Coil Drivers. The initial product, AOZ32033AQI, offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. AOZ32033AQI is an integrated half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. It features SRC (Slew Rate Control) to adjust sink/source current and provide the ideal trade-off between efficiency and EMI optimization in the design of Wireless Charging Transmitter (TX) circuits. The device is ideally suited to the design of Wireless Charging TX circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumers’ electronic equipment composed of full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Melbourne, FL
Business
City
Melbourne, FL
rubbernews.com

TECH parent launches mobility-solutions company

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Technical Rubber Co. Inc. (TRC), parent of TECH Tire & Wheel Service, has launched a business unit, dubbed Advanced Mobility Solutions (AMS), that offers autonomous tire health monitoring and data analytics. AMS' initial mobility solution offering, called "Smart-Tread," is designed to provide fleet operators with tire performance...
JOHNSTOWN, OH
iotbusinessnews.com

Semtech, Ryoden and Renesas Electronics Launch Zero Carbon Solution

New maintenance-free, energy harvesting solution is ideal for asset management uses and offers advanced security features. Semtech Corporation and Ryoden Corporation, a key LoRa® ecosystem solution and network provider, announced a new zero carbon solution with a RE Family Microcontroller from Renesas. The solution features a Renesas RE Family microcontroller...
TECHNOLOGY
financemagnates.com

B2Broker Set to Exhibit Industry-Leading Liquidity Solutions at iFX Expo 2021

B2Broker has once again confirmed its attendance at iFX Expo Cyprus on 5th – 6th October and will participate in a prominent capacity as a Diamond Sponsor. We are very excited to return to one of our favourite events at a brand new venue in Limassol after the recent success of iFX Expo Dubai.
MARKETS
ArchDaily

Craft, Composition and Smart Tech: Shakúff's Custom Residential Lighting Solutions

‘All of sudden, a robot is coming to my desk,’ says Shakúff founder and creative director Joseph Sidof. The video-equipped automaton can be virtually controlled by existing clients and potential new customers, allowing them to (carefully) navigate around the brand’s Brooklyn showroom and even ask for advice. This kind of robot is more usually on duty in hospitals, making it possible for family members to communicate with isolated Covid-19 patients. Sidof thought they might serve another useful purpose.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Coast#Alpha#Adhesive#The Assembly Division Of#Innolot#Alpha Hitech#Edgebond
cgiar.org

Agrobiodiversity Innovation Challenge: Call for innovative solutions in the agri-food tech space

As part of the 2nd International Agrobiodiversity Congress, November 15–18, we are thrilled to announce the Agrobiodiversity Innovation Challenge: Call for innovative solutions in the agri-food tech space. The need for innovative solutions to respond to challenges in agriculture, food and nutritional security, climate change, and environmental degradation has never...
AGRICULTURE
Twice

CYNC Smart Home Solutions Now Distributed By WAVE Electronics

WAVE Electronics and Savant Systems, Inc. are partnering to deliver CYNC smart home solutions to custom installation professionals, builders, and contractors at WAVE locations nationwide and through wave-electronics.com. “WAVE Electronics is a key strategic partner with a shared vision to offer exceptional whole-home experiences without compromise,” says Angela Larson, senior...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

5 DIY Solutions for Organizing Your Tech While Traveling

Technology comes with you everywhere these days whether you are traveling for business or taking a holiday. You might pack a laptop, phone, tablet, camera, and half a dozen charging cables only to run into some common problems; wires falling out as you pass through airport security; or forgetting to pack your phone charger altogether.
ELECTRONICS
Augusta Free Press

New tech solutions that will turn cybersecurity around in the future

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many things. It has made us spend more time at home in front of our computer screens. Many of us were forced to work from home as well. The bottom line is, we are now spending more time online than ever.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Sourcing Journal

X-Rite, Pantone Offer Color Theory, QC Training Courses Online

The courses will teach color theory and how to measure and communicate color to improve production flow and meet sustainability goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
dailyforex.com

B2Broker to Unveil Leading Solutions at iFX Expo Cyprus 2021

B2Broker has been confirmed as one of this year’s Diamond Sponsors at the iFX Expo in Cyprus. The expo, one of the largest FinTech conventions in the world, will take place on October 4-6 and is the following act to the highly successful iFX Expo Dubai which took place in 2020. B2Broker is expected to be a key player in this year’s event and instrumental to its success.
WORLD
Computer Weekly

Employers worry about remote work productivity, but fail to invest in tech solutions

Despite the almost universal acknowledgement of the need to support hybrid working, employers are failing to invest in technology to maintain productivity across their remote workforce, despite concerns about their output, according to research released by Ricoh Europe. The study was conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of Ricoh Europe,...
BUSINESS
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
Sourcing Journal

Zalando Pilots Repair Program, Unveils New Circular Collection

The German e-tailer will be trialing a care and repair service as part of a broader campaign to adopt more circular business models. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy