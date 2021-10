Employees are among the fundamental elements of any organization. Yet sadly, most of the security issues arise because of employee negligence and errors. One common mistake employees make is the use of weak passwords. A Verizon report has revealed that 81% of data breaches occur because of weak, stolen or misused passwords. However, it is increasingly looking like passwords are on their way out. According to Gartner, by 2022, 90% of the mid-sized and 60% of global enterprises will shift towards passwordless authentication methods.

