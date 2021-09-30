Inspection of special educational needs provision in Sunderland highlights areas of progress but “significant concerns” remain

One in three babies stillborn at two hospitals in South Wales may have survived had it not been for serious clinical mistakes, an independent review has found.The Independent Maternity Oversight Panel found major failings in 21 out of 63 cases at two hospitals run by the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.It also found the views of expectant mothers were often ignored by medical staff and they felt they could not share their concerns.Staff were also criticised for their insensitivity, with one parent telling the authors they were told by staff: “You had best see him now while he’s at...

