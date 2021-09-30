CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspection of special educational needs provision in Sunderland highlights areas of progress but “significant concerns” remain

Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) was undertaken to assess support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The report identified “significant developments” in SEND provision since Children’s Services were taken over by Together for Children and in particular the...

The Independent

Covid masks could return to schools in ‘contingency plan’ to protect lessons, education secretary hints

Children could be asked to wear Covid face masks in classrooms again if cases of the virus surge over winter, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested.The education secretary said the measure is part of contingency plans being drawn up by his department to ensure lessons continue over the coming months.His comments came after figures published over the weekend suggested one in 20 secondary-age children in England were infected with the virus last week.The Covid rate, which came from Office for National Statistics data, was the highest of any age group reported since the pandemic struck in March 2020.Children are classed as very...
Sunderland Echo

Hopes new car park plans will ease issues around Sunderland school

Earlier in September, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated plans for Thornhill Park School off Portland Road in the Barnes ward. Applicant, the North East Autism Society, applied to the local authority to construct the new car park on part of its existing playing fields. According to the application form,...
EDUCATION
Sunderland Echo

Decision day for huge 440-home housing development in shadow of Penshaw Monument

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has recommended plans for approval for land south west of Herrington Country Park, bordered by the A183 Chester Road and Chislehurst Road. The proposals from Taylor Wimpey North East include a total of 440 homes which would be brought forward in phases. On Tuesday, October...
ECONOMY
Sunderland Echo

31,000 in Sunderland hit by Universal Credit cut

The decision to end the £20 a week temporary uplift – introduced as a temporary measure during the coronavirus crisis – will cost each of them about £1,000 a year. Department for Work and Pensions figures show there were 31,032 people claiming the benefit in the city in July – the latest available data and, of those, 63% were not in work.
ECONOMY
BBC

Hospitals inquiry: Dad claims son given 'secret' supply of drugs

The father of a boy being treated for cancer said he believed his child was given a "secret" supply of disease-prevention drugs when a hospital had hygiene concerns. David Campbell's son was treated at two flagship hospitals in Glasgow in 2018. Mr Campbell told the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry his son...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘A deliberate attempt to deceive’: NHS trust severely criticised after father’s six year fight for justice

An NHS children’s hospital has been accused of a “deliberate attempt to deceive” grieving parents over the avoidable death of their two month old baby boy in what an investigation called a “universal failure to be open and transparent.”The damning new report by the Parliamentary and Health Services Ombudsman found staff at the University Hospitals Bristol Foundation Trust were not honest with Allyn and Jenny Condon about the death of their two-month-old son Ben, who died from a severe sepsis infection in 2015.The watchdog said it had identified a catalogue of failings by doctors, nurses and managers at the trust...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Dr Michael Watt: Neurologist removed from medical register

Former Belfast Trust neurologist Dr Michael Watt has been removed from the medical register - meaning he can no longer practise medicine in the UK. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) made the move after Dr Watt made a voluntary application to be removed from the register. His work and...
HEALTH
The Independent

One in three babies at scandal-hit Welsh hospitals could have survived

One in three babies stillborn at two hospitals in South Wales may have survived had it not been for serious clinical mistakes, an independent review has found.The Independent Maternity Oversight Panel found major failings in 21 out of 63 cases at two hospitals run by the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.It also found the views of expectant mothers were often ignored by medical staff and they felt they could not share their concerns.Staff were also criticised for their insensitivity, with one parent telling the authors they were told by staff: “You had best see him now while he’s at...
HEALTH
Chester County Independent

Chester County Board of Education Quarantine concerns parents

The Chester County Board of Education is set to meet at 7 p.m. this evening, September 30, in the East Chester Elementary cafeteria. Among items of discussion, the board will be considering adjustments to quarantine procedures due to parents becoming increasingly concerned about students’ repeated quarantines. Parents’ concerns include loss...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Proposed law would make HRT free on prescription for women

Menopausal women treated with hormone replacement therapy would not have to pay for their prescriptions under a proposed law. HRT is available on prescription in England for £9.35 a time but Labour MP Carolyn Harris is hoping to abolish the charges, The Sunday Times reported. Ms Harris said that she had enough support for a private member’s bill to change legislation. The bill will receive its second reading this month. NHS prescriptions for HRT are already free in Scotland and Wales and the therapy is used to top up levels of womens’ oestrogen and progesterone hormones during menopause.Many of the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

NHS trust declares ‘black alert’ over unacceptably long waits for A&E patients

A major hospital has declared a ‘black alert’ telling staff patients are facing “unacceptably long waits” for a bed in A&E.It comes as the chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals Trust today revealed she had resigned from her role due to long term sickness after being infected with Covid-19 earlier this year.The trust sent out an alert to staff on Monday after 143 patients were waiting to be seen in the emergency department at the Queen’s Medical Centre site.The problems have been replicated at hospitals across the country in recent months with the head of NHS England acknowledging the health...
HEALTH SERVICES
Sunderland Echo

These 7 new laws and rule changes will be introduced in October

New laws and rule changes will be introduced this month which will impact many different aspects of British life. Most notably, changes will involve the amount paid for energy and the end of the government’s furlough scheme. Here is a breakdown of some of the new laws and rule changes...
LAW
The Independent

Nurse shortages and lack of beds force hundreds of surgery delays

Almost 300 operations were cancelled on the day they were due to take place in the summer because of a lack of critical care beds and nurses at one of England’s largest hospitals, The Independent has learned.The situation has now become so serious at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust that bosses sent out an appeal at the weekend for any nurse from the trust to work extra hours in its intensive-care units in exchange for enhanced pay, regardless of their experience.Staffing ratios in intensive care – where the sickest patients fight for their lives – have been stretched beyond previously acceptable...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Three quarters of hospitality firms hiking wages amid staff shortages – survey

Three quarters of pub and restaurant bosses say they are increasing pay to attract staff as a worker shortage continues to hamper the sector’s recovery, according to a survey.A survey of 200 senior executives from across the hospitality industry found that one in six jobs currently lies vacant, and 96% of business leaders were seeing staffing shortages for some roles.The CGA business confidence survey, which was conducted by the research firm with technology specialists Fourth, showed that the shortage of staff was prompting bosses to step up efforts to attract and retain workers.Around 76% of respondents said they had offered...
BUSINESS
mocoshow.com

County Announces Changes to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites in Anticipation of Increased Demand for Booster Shots

County Announces Changes to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites in Anticipation of Increased Demand for Booster Shots. Health officials announced today that several County-operated vaccination sites will move to new locations to provide increased capacity for COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccination sites will continue to provide first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, as well as providing additional doses and booster shots currently recommended for certain groups and eligible residents who received the Pfizer vaccine. Testing for COVID-19 will also continue.

