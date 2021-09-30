RJ Dixi using Radio platform to promote ethnicity of the state tourism Gujarat

Laptops being a rapidly growing consumer electronics product is positively influencing the growth of the laptop accessories market. Moreover, the short life period of the laptop accessories supports their growth in terms of volume as customers need to buy laptop accessories in an average time period of 3-5 years. On the other hand, innovation pertaining to laptop, accessories are encouraging the customers to purchase the new product which in turn significantly boosts the growth of the market. Due to urbanization, the laptop accessories like screen protectors, replacement keyboards, laptop batteries, etc have become a vital component of our lives. They are meant to protect and leverage a device's capabilities. These accessories make the laptop work effectively and faster. They make the laptop more useful. The accessories like wireless keyboard, external hard drive, USB Hub, Port Replicator are essential components to increase the efficiency of the laptop. In order to reduce data traffic in the laptop, pen drives are widely used and they are considered to be the necessary component of laptops. All these factors contribute to the growth of the laptop accessories market.

