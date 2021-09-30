CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

RJ Dixi using Radio platform to promote ethnicity of the state tourism Gujarat

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading RJs, RJ Dixi has recently contributed to highlight the need to promote state tourism with the state tourism department. She has been actively promoting the tourism of Gujarat through her on-air shows at different places. RJ feels that Gujarat has...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeesun.com

Welcome "political tourism" in state: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 28 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Opposition parties after former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro resigned from Congress and is likely to join Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said he welcomes all kinds of tourism including "political tourism". Taking a jibe at the...
INDIA
eturbonews.com

India State Now Puts Focus on Resilient Tourism

Odisha Tourism yesterday organized a “Tourism for Inclusive Growth – Reflections & Way Forward” webinar jointly with FICCI, as part of World Tourism Day 2021 celebrations. The message from the Odisha Chief Minister highlighted the need for community-driven tourism. Odisha presents an untapped reservoir of niche tourism experiences. As travel...
LIFESTYLE
tourismnewslive.com

Ministry of Tourism to organise conference on Buddhist circuit to promote potential of Buddhist tourism

The Ministry has aggressively started tourism promotion with participation of the industry stakeholders especially after the dramatic improvement of Covid situation in the country and achievement of vaccination targets. Overseas & Domestic tourism both play an important role in the overall growth and development of the tourism sector in India. Buddhist Tourism is one of the prime focused tourism product that India has to offer among its diverse tourism products. Ministry of Tourism undertakes various promotional activities for the promotion of Tourism and these activities are primarily aimed at increasing awareness about tourist destinations, attractions and products.
RELIGION
Las Vegas Herald

Mock anti-hijack exercise conducted at Dabolim airport

Goa [India], October 6 (ANI): A coordinated anti-hijack mock exercise was conducted at the Dabolim International Airport, Goa on Tuesday, informed Public Relations Office (PRO) Defence, Mumbai. An annual feature, the exercise was conducted as per guidelines laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. The response of and...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Gujarat#Ethnicity#Ani Atk#Indian
Las Vegas Herald

Anganwadi workers to be covered under Rs 50 lakh Centre's PMGKY insurance scheme

By Aiman KhanNew Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Over 13 lakh Anganwadi workers and more than 11 lakh helpers will now get the benefits of the government's insurance scheme launched last year for frontline Covid workers, according to an official in the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The scheme...
INDIA
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CIAL's solar boat to be used for Muziris tourism

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 26 (ANI): Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and Muziris Heritage Project Ltd on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for using solar boats for the tours conducted in the Kochi-Muziris heritage tourism circuit. CIAL, which owned a 24 seat solar boat with an AC compartment...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Wedding and Anniversary Gift Market is Gaining Momentum by key players Chocomize, Thompson Mug, Vera Wang

The latest 120+ page survey report on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Wedding and Anniversary Gift Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in COVID-19 Outbreak- Wedding and Anniversary Gift market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Bespoke Wedding Gift Company Ltd, PrinterStudio.com, Chocomize, Inc., Thompson Mug Co, Vera Wang, Instyle Beauty Group (Martha Stewart Weddings), B+D Custom Crafts, Boston Creative Company, Artifact Uprising, The Yankee Candle Co., Inc. & Hallmark Cards, Inc..
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Las Vegas Herald

Tennis Products Market May Set New Growth Story | Wilson, Prince, Nike

The latest study released on the Global Tennis Products Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Tennis Products market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
TENNIS
Las Vegas Herald

Hearing Aids Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Starkey, Zounds, Cochlear, Sonova

The global Hearing Aids market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the increasing prevalence of hearing problems. Hearing Aids are the solution for hearing loss. It is designed to recover hearing by making sound audible. Ear hearing aids (ITE), in the canal (ITC), completely in the canal (CIC), behind the ear (BTE), a receiver in a canal (RIC) are the types of Hearing Aids. The price range of hearing aid typically from USD 1,500 to USD 3,500 per unit. Increasing the Adoption of Digital Hearing aids will help to boost the global hearing aids market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Shared Services Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | CGI, TCS, Atos, PwC, Deloitte

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Shared Services Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Shared Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Privileged Account Management Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Micro Focus, Zoho, Centrify, Hitachi

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Privileged Account Management Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Privileged Account Management market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Computer Projectors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Epson, BenQ, Canon

The latest study released on the Global Computer Projectors Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Computer Projectors market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Medical Blockchain Applications Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Microsoft, Blockpharma, PokitDok

Medical blockchain applications have a wide range of medical operations like in hospitals, clinics, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals purposes. The blockchain applications in medical uses include data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain integrity, clinical trials, cyber security, and the internet of medical things, etc. The medical blockchain applications help in securing the transfer of patient medical data and manages the proper medicine supply chain.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Laptop Accessories Market Is Booming Worldwide with Hama, Bourns, Panduit, Sovella, Fluke

Laptops being a rapidly growing consumer electronics product is positively influencing the growth of the laptop accessories market. Moreover, the short life period of the laptop accessories supports their growth in terms of volume as customers need to buy laptop accessories in an average time period of 3-5 years. On the other hand, innovation pertaining to laptop, accessories are encouraging the customers to purchase the new product which in turn significantly boosts the growth of the market. Due to urbanization, the laptop accessories like screen protectors, replacement keyboards, laptop batteries, etc have become a vital component of our lives. They are meant to protect and leverage a device's capabilities. These accessories make the laptop work effectively and faster. They make the laptop more useful. The accessories like wireless keyboard, external hard drive, USB Hub, Port Replicator are essential components to increase the efficiency of the laptop. In order to reduce data traffic in the laptop, pen drives are widely used and they are considered to be the necessary component of laptops. All these factors contribute to the growth of the laptop accessories market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vitamin K3 Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Hubei Zhenhua Chemical, Chongqing Minfeng Chemical, Peace Chemical, Zhenhua Chemical

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Vitamin K3 Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vitamin K3 market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Marine Toilets Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Lee Sanitation, Matromarine, Xylem

The latest study released on the Global Electric Marine Toilets Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Electric Marine Toilets market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Live E-commerce Market is Going to Boom | Amazon, Livby,Mogu, Shoclef

Due to the outburst of covid19, consumers from worldwide are encouraged to stay at home, their digital viewing and buying habits have completely changed, possibly forever. This is encouraging Live e-commerce in several businesses to create digital content in ways they would have never considered before. While brands may initially feel vulnerable exposing themselves to a live audience, where they're less in control and anything can go wrong, this same aspect of life is what makes it feel more real and natural to users, and can also work in retailers' favor. Moreover, Live e-commerce also offers the benefits such as to fill the social aspect that's missing in regular online shopping to help bring the experience to life and increase interaction between the customer and seller.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Edge DNS Market to Witness Major Growth by 2027 | Varonis, Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Edge DNS Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Edge DNS market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Button Batteries Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players: Panasonic, Sony, Renata

The latest study released on the Global Button Batteries Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Button Batteries market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy