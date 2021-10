Is there any way to reduce the timing of the HA for 1 host with 1 vm to another host or is there any way to reduce the time to power on vm after moving vm. No, there's not much you can tweak to be honest. The timing sounds a bit off though, you can check the fdm.log to figure out what is happening. Is HA somehow waiting on certain resources? My experience is that with an isolation the VM is rebooted within 1 minute or so. But it will depend on the storage system used, how fast the VM is powered off, if resources are available etc.

