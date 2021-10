Mexican tequila brand Código 1530 is taking a shot at apparel, and it’s partnering with denim label Lucky Brand to do so. The pair recently dropped a limited-edition collection of men’s and women’s crewnecks, hoodies and accessories featuring vintage graphics in a muted palette of faded neutrals and earthy tones. The range also features Lucky Brand’s signature 223 straight jean for men in two different washes inspired by Código’s barrel-aged spirits. The denim brand plans to expand the collection for Spring/Summer 2022, with fresh colors, washes and graphics for both men and women. “Our customers always come to us for dynamic new content...

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO