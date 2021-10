At the Tony Awards John Legend played live with cast members from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Now he's going further and joining the show's producing team.Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get Lifted Film Co. are backing the musical about The Temptations, which is preparing to return to Broadway on Oct. 16."This is a musical I love and a story I want to help share. In this pivotal time, it’s so important that we support and maintain Broadway, an essential part of the soul...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO