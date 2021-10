The Belles have a current undefeated record of 5-0, two of the five matches played on the road in Oklahoma and the rest at home. For the first match of the season on Sept. 2, the Belles went head-to-head with the Colorado Christian Cougars, ending the game 5-1 with a 4-goal lead. This lead was caused by senior Kylie Hampton with an assist from Avery McNeme, sophomore Katelin Heise with an assist from Valarie Solis, junior Madison Stokes assisted by both Mariah Griffin and Solis, junior Cindy Rodriguez assisted by Neleh Coleman and for the final goal Coleman with Madison Maxey for the assist.

14 DAYS AGO