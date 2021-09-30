10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samara Brown

When the famous Jonas Brother (that would be Nick Jonas) decided to leave “The Voice,” and work on other projects in his life, he was replaced by a young woman who is one of the most famous in the world. Her name is Ariana Grande, and she might just be everyone’s biggest competition on the show this season. Why? Because she’s so famous, and so many people love her. She’s young, she’s one of the top artists in the world right now, and everyone wants to be part of her team. She and singer John Legend are both very interested in a lot of the same singers, and they’ve been butting heads to the point that they’ve tried blocking one another many times during blind auditions. While Grande has been successful in certain instances, she just missed the mark attempting to block Legend when singer Samara Brown was on the stage. She’s beyond talented, and here’s everything you need to know about her.