Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Brunswick saw an increase in the unemployment rate over the month as the number of claims rose 27 percent in August. “Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total number of people in the workforce when compared to numbers recorded prior to the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This will continue to cause a hiring crunch until we can attract more people back to the workforce to fill the record number of job openings.”

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO