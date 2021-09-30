Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Who ever heard of Stuart Morgan? Glenn Miller, that's who
I like talking with clerks and janitors. Sure, I can talk with corporate and celebrity hot shots with ease, but I find the conversations with custodians to be refreshingly genuine and entertaining. Maybe that's prejudicial on my part. Maybe my roots identify more readily with theirs. Whatever the case, the stories of the Kardashians and Oprahs of the world do not captivate me as much as the lesser known Joes and Brendas consistently do.www.arkansasonline.com
